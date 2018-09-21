NEW DELHI — India has called off a planned meeting between its foreign minister and her Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York this month, aggravating tensions between the longtime rivals.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said Friday that India's decision to pull out of the meeting, which had been announced a day earlier, follows the killing of an Indian border guard in Kashmir and Pakistan's glorification of insurgents fighting Indian rule in the Himalayan territory.

The announcement of the planned meeting had been considered an encouraging sign for restarting stalled talks between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors.