MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's state superintendent of schools, who was appointed to the position in January 2019 after Tony Evers left the job to become governor, said Monday she will not run for a full term in 2021.

Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in a statement that she had promised to Evers she would complete his term as state superintendent and that is what she will do. The term ends in July 2021. She was Wisconsin's first black state schools superintendent.

Her decision means the seat overseeing the state Department of Public Instruction will be open ahead of the April 2021 election. It marks the first time since 2009, the year Evers was elected as state superintendent, that the race will not feature an incumbent. Evers held the post more than nine years, before he was elected governor and then appointed Stanford Taylor to succeed him.

Stanford Taylor said she was announcing her decision now to give others interested in running time to organize their campaigns. The race is officially nonpartisan, although candidates have traditionally been backed by partisan interests on one side or the other.

Stanford Taylor was working as an assistant state superintendent when Evers picked her to succeed him.