Having a consensual relationship with an employee or an outside client is seen as a no-no for CEOs at many businesses. Not disclosing it to the board — especially in today's era of emphasis on executive integrity and zero tolerance for misbehavior — can be worse, as REI CEO Jerry Stritzke has learned.

Outdoor apparel and gear retailer REI said Tuesday that Stritzke had resigned and would leave the co-op March 15 after a board investigation found that the relationship between him and "the leader of another organization in the outdoor industry" had not been disclosed.

While the investigation found no financial misconduct resulted from the relationship, "the facts led to a perceived conflict of interest," board Chairman Steve Hooper wrote in a letter to employees, "which he should have disclosed under the REI conflict of interest policy, which requires every REI executive to model the highest standard of conduct."

Stritzke's resignation came about seven months after Intel CEO Brian Krzanich stepped down for violating a "non-fraternization" policy by having a consensual relationship with another employee. The CEOs of two other tech firms, Rambus and Texas Instruments, also departed last summer after unspecified conduct issues that either "fell short of the company's standards" or violated the code of conduct via personal behavior inconsistent with "our ethics and core values." In December, the CEO of electronic component supplier Kemet departed following an investigation into "a consensual personal relationship" the company said was inconsistent with Kemet's policies.

Whatever the reason for the departure, employment lawyers said boards of directors at many companies — though certainly not all — are quicker to act in an era of increased media coverage about CEO transgressions, MeToo misconduct that increases scrutiny of even consensual relationships and more demands on boards to hold CEOs accountable for risky behavior.

"Companies are expecting candor, and they're expecting the highest degree of transparency from CEOs," said Julie Moore, an employment lawyer whose firm, Employment Practices Group, does investigations on workplace misbehavior. "The boards I am dealing with are expecting C-suite executives to be beyond reproach, where they weren't before. After 27 years of being an attorney, I'm seeing the threshold has dropped down very low" in terms of what boards will allow.

The REI case adds another complex wrinkle to the dilemma of workplace relationships in that it involved the leader of another organization that the company's statement referred to as a "partner."

"The board of directors and I have had a series of tough conversations about my decision to keep private a personal and consensual relationship with the leader of another organization in the outdoor industry," Stritzke wrote in a letter to employees. "I should have told the board because my actions created a perceived conflict of interest to the co-op. Looking back, I recognize I should have been transparent. REI expects high standards from its leaders."

In a statement, REI praised Stritzke's performance as CEO but said "errors of judgment were made, and Jerry and the board agree that it is time for a new leader to take the co-op forward." A spokeswoman declined to comment further than the media statement and letters from Stritzke and Hooper.