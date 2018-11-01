Attorneys representing a Kansas man convicted of a 2016 plot to massacre Somali Muslim refugees by bombing a mosque and apartment complex in Garden City, Kan., have asked a federal judge to consider a more lenient sentence, arguing that President Donald Trump's inflammatory rhetoric should be taken into account as the "backdrop" for the case.

Patrick Eugene Stein faces life in prison for conspiring with two other men to carry out the attack, which was supposed to take place on the day after the 2016 presidential election. On Monday, his attorneys filed a memo in U.S. District Court in the District of Kansas, requesting that Stein receive a sentence of no more than 15 years. They note that Stein was an "early and avid supporter" of Trump, and argue that the climate in the months leading up to the 2016 election should be taken in account when evaluating the comments prosecutors used to build their case.

During the trial in the spring, prosecutors played back recordings in which Stein described Muslim immigrants as "cockroaches" that needed to be exterminated, and talked about killing Muslims, referencing Trump.

"The court cannot ignore the circumstances of one of the most rhetorically mold-breaking, violent, awful, hateful and contentious presidential elections in modern history, driven in large measure by the rhetorical China shop bull who is now our president," James Pratt and Michael Shultz, Stein's defense attorneys, wrote in their sentencing memo, as HuffPost first reported.

Stein was arrested by the FBI in October 2016, along with Curtis Allen and Gavin Wright. In April, the three men, who had called themselves "the Crusaders," were found guilty of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiring to violate the civil housing rights of others. All three are scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

Meanwhile, Trump's words have found their way into otherwise unrelated court cases. Last week, a man accused of groping another passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight reportedly told authorities that "the President of the United States says it's OK to grab women by their private parts." Trump's remarks that it should be illegal to use the testimony of "flippers" — people who cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for avoiding jail time — were cited earlier this month by Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino, a Philadelphia mob boss, after he was sentenced to two years in federal prison.