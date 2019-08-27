– When readers pick up Sunday's edition of the Vindicator, the newspaper will be emblazoned with its familiar masthead, but it won't be the Vindicator that has published news from Youngstown, Mahoning County and beyond for the past 150 years.

The paper will be published and produced by the Tribune Chronicle in neighboring Trumbull County as part of a deal finalized this month by the Ogden Newspapers chain to buy the name, subscriber list and news website from the family-owned "Vindy" in Youngstown, where the presses will go silent early Saturday.

The agreement appears to save the essence of a hometown newspaper whose demise represents yet another body blow to a community pummeled for decades by job losses, poverty and a shrinking population.

Vindicator owners Betty Jagnow and her son, Mark Brown, announced June 29 the Vindicator would cease publication because of financial losses. Following the announcement, the Tribune Chronicle said it would print a Mahoning County edition and began soliciting subscribers. The new deal means current Vindicator customers will continue receiving the paper and can renew subscriptions when they expire.

"We think we're going to provide a very reasonable replacement for the Vindicator," Tribune Chronicle publisher Charles Jarvis said last week. "We're not replacing a 150-year-old newspaper. We're stepping up to replace part of the void that's left behind."

The acquisition of newspapers by large chains has become the norm in the challenging environment of print publications fighting to remain relevant and profitable. Jarvis said the deal with The Vindicator is unique in that it is purchasing just the name and subscriber list, not the entire operation.

"If someone has ever done this before, I'd like to talk to them," he said.

Mark Brown said he had considered several offers as he planned the Vindicator's closing. The one from the Wheeling, W.Va.-based Ogden Newspapers made the most sense, he said.

"It's a bittersweet moment because you feel like your family has been in the business for 132 years, that you're selling your identity," Brown said.

Jarvis would not disclose the deal's price.

"It's a good thing for the community, subscribers and carriers," Brown said. "Whenever the name is going to be seen and we're not part of it, we're going to feel bad. But that's our problem."