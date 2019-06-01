The silver spinyfin, or little dori, inhabits a layer of the deep sea, where the Twilight Zone’s blue fades to black, often half a mile below the surface. Down there, they may see the world like no other animal known to science.

Scientists have generally understood that color vision wasn’t necessary in the deep sea, where there’s no light to give way to color. But in a study published in Science, researchers interested in the evolution of color vision analyzed the genomes of 101 different fish. They discovered that one, the silver spinyfin, has more genes for discriminating dull light than any other vertebrate on the planet. These genes make it possible to see the whole range of residual daylight and the full spectrum of bioluminescence in the deep sea. Other fishes may have this ability to detect color in the deep sea, too.

“In vertebrate fishes, nothing has been seen like this before,” said Megan Porter, an evolutionary biologist who was not involved in the research. “We have to question how visual systems work and function in the dim light.”

The basics of vision start when light hits our retinas, which contain photoreceptor cells called rods and cones that are sensitive to particular wavelengths. Inside these cells, photopigments, or proteins called visual opsins help translate light into signals our bodies can understand.

Typically vertebrates have up to four cone photoreceptors, and one rod photoreceptor. But some deep sea fish appear to see their world in a very different way.

Zuzana Musilová, an evolutionary biologist at Charles University in Prague who led the study, and her team first noticed these fish had lost the genes other fish had for making cone cells and opsins that could detect red and ultraviolet parts of the spectrum. This wasn’t surprising: These wavelengths don’t penetrate the deep sea. But then they found some deep sea fishes had extra copies of genes to make rods.

Looking more closely at 101 genomes, they found that three different lineages of deep sea fish had extra copies of genes for seeing in dim light. Among these, the silver spinyfin took the cake. It had genes for two cone opsins and 38 rod opsins — more abundant and sensitive to more blue than any known vertebrate.

But more astonishing was that silver spinyfins still used up to 14 of these rod-opsin-making genes. And each opsin is tuned to a slightly different wavelength of green or blue.

These fish may use their extra genes for detecting subtle differences and see the world in shades of blue and green we can’t even imagine.