– As the Dow Jones industrial average seesaws and mostly drops, Kathy Barnes sees the effect of the volatility on homebuilders and general contractors in the St. Louis area.

Barnes, who helps these small business owners manage their projects, said her clients are worried that the bull market that gave customers the confidence to do major work on their homes is at an end. Builders are investing in fewer properties and contractors are handling smaller-scale renovations.

"People are holding back for fear of the worst," Barnes said.

Although the overall economy and consumer spending have been strong, some small business owners, particularly those who supply big-ticket items and services like home remodeling, are feeling the effects of volatility in stocks that has persisted for much of this year. And some small companies seeking investors are finding resistance, even from people who just a few months ago were willing to put their money down.

While stocks are headed to double-digit percentage losses for 2018, government reports on retail sales and consumer spending show few signs that consumers are anxious. While the Conference Board's monthly Consumer Confidence Index fell more than 2 points to 135.7 in November, it was still near its highest point in 18 years. But many business owners remember the devastating losses stocks suffered in 2008 and their effect on consumer spending.

When consumers start feeling uneasy or less wealthy, they forgo or postpone the big discretionary items on their budgets, said Priya Raghubir, a marketing professor at New York University's Stern School of Business.

"Large expenses such as home renovations, cars, all of those could be put on hold," Raghubir says.

Barnes' clients are buying cheaper building materials because of homeowners' smaller budgets.

"I've seen a tremendous decline when it comes to discretionary items — cabinets, flooring, things that you have some choice about," Barnes said. She also sees general contractors handling more of the work themselves instead of using subcontractors, one way to preserve their profit margins.

Continuing volatility can lead consumers to spend less even if they don't consciously feel anxious, said Burt Flickinger, managing director of Strategic Resource Group, a consultancy based in New York. But small businesses will notice.

"Even if someone's a viable and successful in-line retailer, restaurant, salon or service company, their customer counts can be cut by 25 percent or more through no fault of their own," he says. Flickinger noted that stock market volatility in the past contributed to the collapse of plans to build big retail projects.

Owners who recall uncertain times in the market are looking for signs that their companies might be affected by current fluctuations. Mark Ehrhardt, who owns a moving company in New York, said he starts to see his business slow about six months after the market becomes turbulent.

"Stock market volatility, and [economic] downturns tend to hit the ground level by causing the general public to sit on their hands before making large financial decisions," said Ehrhardt, owner of Movers Not Shakers. Ehrhardt, a stockbroker before he went into moving, is prepared to step up his networking with building managers, mortgage brokers and title companies if requests from homeowners start to slip.

Jeff Rizzo said he nervously watches the stock market every day. Rizzo, who co-owns the Slumber Yard, the operator of product review websites, said "we are 100 percent at the whim of consumer demand."

"The more consumers shop, the more they search for reviews. If consumer spending dips, we will certainly feel it," said Rizzo, whose company is based in Reno, Nev.

This has him looking more cautiously at 2019. "We still plan to hire more employees come the new year, but we are going to do so at a slower pace so that we can see what happens in the broader economy," Rizzo said.