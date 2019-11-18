Venice is facing historic high water again, this time coming just inches shy of the 1966 record.

Dispatches from the scene describe people tromping around in cheap rain boots as they walk single-file on footbridges elevated over flooded piazzas or wade through knee-high water. An estimated 70% of the city has been submerged, and Venetians endured another exceptional tide on Sunday.

But flooding in Venice is not merely an inexpensive inconvenience. Named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987, Venice is home to priceless works of art by Italian Renaissance masters, historic basilicas and a unique way of lagoon-based metropolitan living for about 50,000 residents. According to experts, it's also a sobering preview of how climate change, accelerated by human behavior (and exacerbated by political corruption), will not just ­complicate Venetians' unique and fragile way of life but wash it away entirely.

"The disaster that struck Venice is a blow to the heart of our country," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said last week. "It hurts to see the city so damaged, its artistic heritage compromised, its commercial activities on its knees."

Michael Oppenheimer, a professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton University who has traveled to Venice extensively, warned that if the city doesn't complete its already-delayed coastal defense system as sea levels rise, it will become useless as a place for people to live and enjoy.

"The threat is if Venice becomes uninhabitable by normal humans beings. One of the great things about Venice is that real people live there and go about their daily business," Oppenheimer told the Washington Post on ­Saturday.

Venice's population has already been shrinking for years, increasingly driven out by a growing number of high-tide days, increased living costs, and congestion brought on by tourists.

More than half a dozen popular sites were damaged by the latest flood, including the 11th-century St. Mark's Basilica; the Gritti Palace along Venice's grand canal, a private residence turned luxury hotel; and the Venetian-Gothic style Doge's Palace.

Workers assessing the damage that the corrosive, salty water had on the ancient marble floors of St. Mark's Basilica found chipped and missing parts of the marble once the waters receded. There's also concern about the long-term damage to the pillars supporting the structure — and some of the floods damaged marble that was recently replaced after a round of intense flooding in 2018.

Mario Piana, who heads the restoration, has said that the church is nearly covered with a mosaic of gold and marble from floor to ceiling, with much of the flooring dating to 1094. "I'm worried for the basilica," Piana said, "The acqua alta (high water) does not create immediate, obvious damage. On the outside, you do not immediately see anything. But it is comparable to radiation exposure. In a week, you lose your hair. In a year, you might be dead."

Elsewhere in Venice, volunteers carefully leafed through pages of centuries-old sheet music that had been soaked. The Italian Society of Authors and Editors said Venice's book stores and libraries were "gravely ­damaged."

"Venice is used to being constantly surrounded by water, but this is really something else," Toto Bergamo Rossi, director of Venetian Heritage, told CNN. "The main issue is saltwater. When salt permeates the materials of these buildings — be them marble, tiling, plaster or wood — it crystallizes and ascends vertically once the weather gets drier, from the ground to the first floor and so on. It's almost like a cancer for these structures, all the more so when they are so old. The entire wall system can be affected."

Venice's long-term prospects are grim, according to Oppenheimer, who wrote about rising sea levels in a recent U.N. report on climate change. Venice faces the twin threats of rising sea levels — which affect many coastal cities — and a sinking city. The weight of the city itself is compressing the soil below the archipelago, and the base is losing further volume because of residents draining groundwater for drinking, he explained.

"Imagine you're in a bathtub and you're gradually lowering your body into the tub as the water level is rising," he said. "You get covered pretty fast."