– Phil Lyman wanted to do something swift and stern.

Within hours of Sen. Mitt Romney's vote to remove President Donald Trump from office last week, Lyman, a freshman state representative from southern Utah who keeps an autographed "Make America Great Again" hat in his office, was at work drafting a resolution to censure the senator. "I mean, I respect a guy that will stand up for his opinion, but it's not without some repercussions," Lyman said. "His action warrants an additional action on the part of the state Legislature."

But just as swiftly came the pushback from Utah's GOP leadership. "Censuring Senator Romney for voting his conscience is a tricky place to be," House Speaker Brad Wilson said.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert told the Salt Lake Tribune, "I think that would be just a mistake to go down that road." State Senate President J. Stuart Adams pleaded for reconciliation. "What I don't want to do is move into the negative rhetoric I think is coming from Washington, D.C.," he said at a news conference Friday.

Eight years ago, Romney was the GOP presidential nominee. Today, the way many Republicans accept and even encourage the attacks on him from Trump, who last week accused him of using "religion as a crutch" to justify the impeachment vote, vividly illustrates the turn the party has taken.

Utah Republicans never quite fell for Trump as hard as the rest of the GOP. The state's political sensibilities are heavily influenced by its Mormon culture; Trump's coarse language, belittling nicknames and aversion to humility help explain why his approval ratings in Utah have been below 50% for most of Trump's term.

And while they support Trump as their president — very few Republicans here say they would have voted to convict him as Romney did — they have refused to join the pile on they see happening back east, where their junior senator is being vilified as a "coward" and "Judas."

Not only does Lyman's censure resolution appear to be dead on arrival, but the leader of the state Senate, Adams, also said last week that he would rather not vote on or debate any action related to Romney at all.