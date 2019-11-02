In September, an obscure Twitter account promoting a fringe belief about an anti-Trump cabal within the government tweeted out a hashtag: #FakeWhistleblower.

It was typical for the anonymous account, which traffics in far-right content and a conspiracy theory known as QAnon, some of whose adherents think that satanic pedophiles control the "deep state." The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently labeled QAnon a potential domestic terror threat.

Still, that did not stop others, including a Republican congressional candidate, from quickly picking up the hashtag and tweeting it. Within a week, hundreds of QAnon believers and "MAGA" activists had joined in, posting memes and bogus reports to undermine the complaint by a government whistleblower that President Donald Trump had pressed Ukraine's leader for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Then Trump tweeted the hashtag himself.

Such is the frenetic life cycle of conspiracy-driven propaganda, fakery and hate in the age of the first Twitter presidency. Trump, whose own tweets have warned of deep-state plots against him, accused the House speaker of treason and labeled Republican critics "human scum," has helped spread a culture of suspicion and distrust of facts into the political mainstream.

The president is also awash in an often toxic torrent that sluices into his Twitter account — roughly 1,000 tweets per minute, many intended for his eyes. Tweets that tag his handle, @realDonaldTrump, can be found with hashtags like #HitlerDidNothingWrong, #IslamIsSatanism and #WhiteGenocide. While filters can block offensive material, the president clearly sees some of it, because he dips into the frothing currents and serves up noxious bits to the rest of the world.

By retweeting suspect accounts, seemingly without regard for their identity or motives, he has lent credibility to white nationalists, anti-Muslim bigots and obscure QAnon adherents like VB Nationalist, an anonymous account that has promoted a hoax about top Democrats worshiping the devil and engaging in child sex trafficking.

"I've been retweeted by the President of the United States, President Trump!" replied VB Nationalist, who gained thousands of followers after the high-level boost and took it as a sign of encouragement, adding, "Tell me again, how he doesn't care about us."

Tracking 11,000 tweets

To assess this unprecedented moment, the New York Times examined Trump's interactions with Twitter since he took office, reviewing each of his more than 11,000 tweets and the hundreds of accounts he has retweeted, tracking the ways he is exposed to information and replicating what he is likely to see on the platform. The result, including new data analysis and previously unreported details, offers the most comprehensive view yet of a virtual world in which the president spends significant time mingling with extremists, impostors and spies.

Fake accounts tied to intelligence services in China, Iran and Russia had directed thousands of tweets at Trump, according to a Times analysis of propaganda accounts suspended by Twitter. Iranian operatives tweeted anti-Semitic tropes, saying that Trump was "being controlled" by global Zionists, and that pulling out of the Iran nuclear treaty would benefit North Korea. Russian accounts tagged the president more than 30,000 times, including in supportive tweets about the Mexican border wall and his hectoring of black football players. Trump even retweeted a phony Russian account that said, "We love you, Mr. President!"

In fact, Trump has retweeted at least 145 unverified accounts that have pushed conspiracy or fringe content, including more than two dozen that have since been suspended by Twitter. Tinfoil-hat types and racists celebrate when Trump shares something they promote. After he tweeted his support for white farmers in South Africa, replies included "DONALD IS KING!" and "No black man can develop land."

The president gets some of his questionable material on Twitter from the 47 accounts he follows that show up in his feed, a curated timeline of tweets that come mostly from his family, celebrities, Fox News hosts and Republican politicians, some of whom in turn follow Twitter accounts that promote QAnon or express anti-Islam or white nationalist views.

QAnon-related accounts have potentially migrated to the president's iPhone courtesy of retweets by Donald Trump Jr., the Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo and the conservative commentator Eric Bolling, all of whom Trump follows. The younger Trump has also retweeted Russian intelligence operatives pushing divisive stories about immigration and voter fraud.

Trolls and fringe elements quickly figured out that the best way to reach Trump is to appeal to his ego. Last year, an anonymous account with a profile photo of actor Kurt Russell and posts promoting QAnon tagged Trump in a tweet, declaring, "You're the greatest President of my lifetime, Sir." It was not really Russell, but Trump retweeted it with a "Thank you!," helping the account add 2,900 followers that day, before Twitter eventually suspended it.

Authentic or not, the most fervent MAGA and QAnon accounts — at least 23,000 of his followers have QAnon references in their profiles — form a dependable Greek chorus that exploits the tricks of the medium to amplify the president's message. Trump benefits from the activism of his online supporters and the platform's algorithms, which tend to reward the most partisan content within digital communities.

But the constant exposure to the worst elements of social media poses risks. Clint Watts, a former FBI agent and a cybersecurity expert who studies propaganda campaigns on social media, said the time Trump spent on Twitter "gives you an amazing opportunity to game the president."

"You are very clearly capable of using Twitter to entice and influence this president," he said. "You can distort the guy's views from your house."

Since the dawn of the internet, the nation's leaders have been largely sheltered from the storm of disinformation and bile that churns on its fringes. Social media barely existed during Bill Clinton's presidency, George W. Bush's reference to "the Google" betrayed his unfamiliarity and Barack Obama chafed at being denied an iPhone but agreed to it.

But with the arrival of Trump in the Oval Office, Twitter managed to connect the ultimate seat of power to the darkest corners of the web for the first time. There is little evidence that Trump harbors concerns about promoting accounts that traffic in fake or inflammatory material.

The White House declined to comment for this article and turned down an interview request with the president. But at a White House "social media summit" in July that brought together far-right activists and provocateurs, Trump expressed appreciation for the fodder he sampled on Twitter.

"The crap that you think of," he said, "is unbelievable."

Deploying the trolls

Trump was two weeks from his inauguration in January 2017 when he tweeted, "So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers?"

It would be the start of a relentless campaign, continuing to the present, to dispute that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election. Eventually, the narrative would merge with another — that Biden intervened in Ukraine to protect his son's business interests — in the now-infamous phone call in which Trump pressed Ukraine's president to search for the DNC's e-mail server, implying without evidence that it was somewhere in his country.

That effort began within days of Biden's official campaign announcement in April, when a Trump supporter tweeted a meme of Biden with the words, "China & Ukraine, Quid Pro Joe." The post prompted another Trump fan to put a hashtag to use: #QuidProJoe. The #QuidProJoe and #FakeWhistleblower hashtags had both been created years earlier for issues unrelated to Biden and Ukraine, but were dusted off and put into service by Trump supporters.

The #QuidProJoe hashtag remained relatively dormant until a few weeks later, when it was retweeted seven times by a pro-Trump, bot-like account that cranks out more than 100 tweets a day, including QAnon and fervent anti-Democratic material. The hashtag steadily gained currency, and by September, when news erupted of the whistleblower complaint filed a month earlier, it was part of a growing arsenal of social media tools seized on by Trump's supporters, including Donald Jr.

A slew of hashtags — nearly all of them created by anonymous, unverified accounts, some connected to QAnon — have been deployed on Twitter in recent months attacking the impeachment inquiry, and in particular Rep. Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who leads the House Intelligence Committee. Many have crude names, like #LyingSackOfSchiff, #SchiffForBrains and #FullOfSchiff.

So far, none of those hashtags has gotten a presidential tweet. But every day, Trump offers his Twitter fans reason for hope.

On Oct. 19, between tweeting "Shifty Schiff is Corrupt" and retweeting an anonymous account that regularly traffics in alt-right and Russian propaganda, the president tweeted out a fresh hashtag being pushed by his supporters: #StopTheCoup.

Twitter went wild.