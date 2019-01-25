The Continental Club on S. Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas, is a dim, snug, loud room that barely holds 200 people, a pool table and a stage.

If you drop by late on a Thursday, Mike Barfield will probably be here, and you might catch one of those moments when Barfield, the Tyrant of Texas Funk, stops singing and starts scowling like Harry Dean Stanton and dancing like Napoleon Dynamite in a cowboy hat.

Or maybe you’ll arrive late on a Friday night. If so, expect to see Paige DeChausse of the Reverent Few pacing the stage in heels and cutting loose on a gospel chorus.

“Up above my head, I hear music in the air,” she sang the night I heard her, her voice soaring above a swampy guitar groove. “I really do believe there’s a joy somewhere.”

There’s live music every night at the Continental and plenty of joy, much of it fueled by local heroes, many of whom have held down weekly residencies for years. On weekends, touring acts come through.

The Continental Club in Austin, Texas, holds 200 people, a pool table and a stage. The Reverent Few, featuring singer Paige DeChausse, performed on a recent Friday night.

The Continental was born in the ’50s as a swanky dinner club and has grown into a Texas landmark, where blues, folk, soul, rock and country music mingle like spices in a prizewinning bowl of chili. If it’s not on your list of great American music venues, that list might need some work.

“I don’t ever need to look at the marquee,” John Barton, the manager of nearby South Congress Books, told me. “I walk in the door and I know I’m going to like it.”

Vintage neon sign

I spent three nights haunting the club and its fast-changing South Congress neighborhood, which is less than 2 miles from the red granite dome of the Texas Capitol.

In fact, that short trip says a lot about Austin. First, leaving the Capitol, you aim south on Congress Avenue and pass 6th Street, the boozy downtown entertainment district that some locals compare to Bourbon Street and others to a zoo.

You continue across the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge, which spans Lady Bird Lake and in warmer months houses perhaps 1.5 million bats — three bats for every two humans in Austin. (To see the bats billow en masse into the night sky, visit at dusk.)

Two blocks past the Texas School for the Deaf, wedged between Southside Tattoos and a Warby Parker eyewear shop, you’ll spot a vintage neon sign, its orange and white letters flickering like a memory from the 20th century, and, under it, the Continental Club.

Among the performers to play this stage: Buck Owens, Robert Plant, Wanda Jackson, Dale Watson, Link Wray, Rosie Flores, Bill Frisell, Flaco Jimenez, Billy Gibbons, Charlie Sexton, James McMurtry and Alejandro Escovedo.

But a better measure of the club, and of Austin, might be the makeup of its Sunday night band the past 18 years, Heybale! Redd Volkaert, formerly of Merle Haggard’s band, plays lead guitar. Earl Poole Ball, formerly of Johnny Cash’s band, plays piano. Kevin Smith, of Willie Nelson’s band, plays bass. Dallas Wayne, host of “Outlaw Country” and “Willie’s Roadhouse” shows on SiriusXM Radio, plays rhythm guitar.

In other words, Austin has stellar, underappreciated musicians the way Taylor Swift has Instagram followers.

Cosmic cowboy bar

The club served its first drinks and dinners in 1955. The building had been a laundromat in the late ’40s, but the new owners’ idea was a private supper club whose worldly members would sit surrounded by murals of Paris and Venice — a continental sort of place. Small combos would play cocktail music.

As money and momentum moved to the suburbs in the ’60s, the Continental devolved into a basic bar — a topless bar, for a while — as drug dealers and prostitutes made the neighborhood their own. For a while, the story goes, the Continental had a happy hour for its day drinkers, beginning at 6 a.m.

In the early 1970s, Austin’s music scene went into overdrive. A club called Armadillo World Headquarters started booking alternative country acts, and local radio station KOKE starting playing them. Willie Nelson moved to town from Nashville and started drawing a mix of rednecks and hippies. A public television music series called “Austin City Limits” aired for the first time.

Local promoters started booking shows in the Continental. Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble played, as did Joe Ely and Kinky Friedman.

“It was kind of a cosmic cowboy bar, mixed in with some rock and blues,” said Dianne Scott, a 26-year employee.

Outside the Continental Club, South Congress Avenue, Austin. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

By 1987 — the same year a fledgling pop-culture conference called South by Southwest was making its debut in Austin — punk and new wave had arrived, but the neighborhood was still sketchy and the club was on the brink of death.

That’s when a music-obsessed accountant in his 20s named Steve Wertheimer swooped in to buy it.

Wertheimer, also a big fan of vintage cars, wanted to bring back the room’s ’50s feel. As part of the renovation, he restored four old murals from the original Continental Club. People took to it, mostly.

“I liked the Continental Club when it was disgusting,” columnist John Kelso said in the Austin American-Statesman in early 1988. “The Continental is supposed to be a joint where you can fall on the floor and scream, ‘Here’s one for Mother’ without feeling guilty about it.”

These days the club’s walls are red, as is the felt on the pool table. A motorcycle dangles from the ceiling in back. (Ask a bartender to explain that.) A neon sign along the north wall says “Speed Shop,” and a metal washboard hangs behind the stage, easily accessible in case of an emergency requiring zydeco rhythm.

Between sets, you might hear the horn player talking about where he got his doctorate or eavesdrop on younger listeners raving about the club’s Monday night act, the Peterson Brothers, ages 19 and 21.

“I’ve played here for 20 years,” singer-guitarist Whit Smith told me. “Many of the staff have been here that long, too. That’s a good indication of a place.”

The neighborhood turns

Rosie Flores leads the Rosie Flores Revue at C-Boy’s, a music club on South Congress Avenue in Austin. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

I did get away from the neighborhood long enough to eat a great brisket sandwich at Stubb’s, an Austin barbecue palace where musicians play on indoor and outdoor stages, and I grabbed a mediocre burger at the Broken Spoke, a dance hall where the country music and two-stepping date to the 1960s.

Mostly I stuck to S. Congress Avenue, which is awash in new money, restaurants, bars, shops, hotels, tourists on scooters — and locals competing for parking spots — and growing fears that rising rents will chase away the creativity that revived the neighborhood.

There’s plenty to see. I browsed the Latin American art and crafts at Tesoros Trading Co. and Mi Casa gallery, the witty contemporary works at Yard Dog gallery, the hundreds of boots and hats at Allens Boots, the scores of masks at Lucy in Disguise With Diamonds, the thousands of used and rare volumes at South Congress Books.

The South Congress Hotel, a sleek boutique property where I stayed, arrived in 2015 with two restaurants and a few trendy retail spaces.

Liz Lambert, the hotelier who turned around the neighborhood’s once blighted Hotel San Jose in the late 1990s, redid the Austin Motel in 2016 and is scheduled to open another boutique hotel nearby, the Magdalena, in the fall.

In 2017, cooler maker Yeti opened a flagship location (with beer, live music and corn hole games). Austin jewelry designer Kendra Scott’s flagship shop arrived in 2018.

But at the tattoo parlor, employee Eric Anderson told me he was getting ready to leave town, driven away by rising rents. He’s far from the first.

Threadgill’s World Headquarters, a longstanding venue on nearby Riverside Drive, had closed its doors just a month before. (Another Threadgill’s remains elsewhere in town.)

Inside the Continental Club, Austin. On stage: Barfield, featuring singer Mike Barfield and guitarist Johnny Moeller. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Antiques retailer Uncommon Objects, a leader in the avenue revival 25 years ago, moved elsewhere in 2017. So did the Hill Country Weavers shop.

The Continental looks pretty secure in the middle of this tumult. Wertheimer has sought historical landmark status for the building. He also opened an adjunct jazz-and-acoustic space upstairs known as the Continental Gallery.

In 2014 he unveiled another music club just half a mile south on Congress. It’s called C-Boy’s Heart & Soul, and it’s similarly nostalgic and slightly swankier (there are booths), with a greater emphasis on soul and R&B. I caught a frisky set by the Rosie Flores Revue there.

But mostly, I stuck with the Continental — five acts, all local — and came home with a head full of happy echoes.

Right now, in fact, I can just about hear Casper Rawls, a soft-spoken fellow who plays early Thursday nights, singing about the road and tunefully strangling his electric guitar.

And I can picture Phil Hurley of the South Austin Moonlighters as he launches into a monster guitar solo on a country-rocker called “She’s So Far Away,” then tucks in a phrase from “Rhapsody in Blue,” a little hint of Manhattan in the middle of a Texas Hill Country Friday night.

There’s significant risk in signing on for three straight nights of live music from performers you’ve never heard of. But at the Continental, my results were pure pleasure. With luck, that won’t change for a while.









