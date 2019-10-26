– He woke to the sound of an ambulance’s siren, knowing that the ambulance would soon be delivering another patient to him.

Ed Garner, 68, changed into medical scrubs and walked out to his truck.

Garner, who has been practicing rural family medicine for 41 years, was the only doctor left to care for three remote counties east of El Paso, an area nearly the size to the state of Maryland, home to far-flung oil encampments, a desolate stretch of interstate, communities of drifters living off the electric grid, and highway towns made up of truck stops and budget motels.

“A wild place of last resort,” was how Garner described it. And for every person in every kind of medical trouble, the true last resort was him.

In the medical desert that has become rural America, nothing is more basic or more essential than access to doctors, but they are increasingly difficult to find. The federal government now designates nearly 80% of rural America as “medically underserved.”

It is home to 20% of the U.S. population but fewer than 10% of its doctors, and that ratio is worsening each year.

Ed Garner has for years been the only full-time physician for about 11,000 square miles. “You operate in denial,” he said about practicing in the “medically underserved” area around Van Horn, Texas.

In Texas alone, 159 of the state’s 254 counties have no general surgeons, 121 counties have no medical specialists, and 35 counties have no doctors. Thirty more counties are each forced to rely on just a single doctor, like Garner.

At the emergency room, his latest patient, a truck driver, was being wheeled in. “Let’s figure out what’s going on and how we can help,” he said.

“It feels like burning all the way up and down my legs,” the patient said. He’d been hauling a load from Florida to Central California in an 18-wheeler when he stopped in Van Horn, population 1,700, and collapsed. “Here I am in the middle of nowhere, and I can’t even move.”

“In a way, you got lucky,” Garner said, because there was no other hospital within at least 100 miles in any direction.

A CT scan showed two bulging discs in the patient’s back.

“So now what?” he said.

“Could be back surgery, but you need to get some more information and talk to a neurosurgeon or an ortho.”

“Let’s do it,” the truck driver said. Garner followed his eyes out into the empty hallway.

“The best we can do is transport you to El Paso,” he said. “You need a specialist, and out here, it’s just me.”

Garner had left a busy clinic in Central Texas to take the job in Van Horn because it offered better pay, an adventure at the end of his career, and work that felt more essential. But his wife and four adult children spend most of their time across the state at their small family ranch.

His hospital shifts typically lasted 24 hours, and during the daytime he mostly did the work he’d imagined for himself. He greeted patients by first name and handed out fruit cups to their children. They called him “Dr. G” and sometimes brought him homemade pies.

It was at night when he could feel his job turning into something more ominous. He thought about all the medical emergencies that could happen in 11,000 square miles at night, which mostly meant remembering what he’d seen happen before.

There were elderly patients who tended to die at 3 or 4 a.m. There were babies who stopped breathing. There were women who went into labor while passing through on the highway, and there was one who had arrived complaining of stomach pain and then needed to be told she was pregnant, and then that her pregnancy wasn’t viable.

During his eight years there, hospital managers had done whatever they could to extend Garner’s career as one of the few country doctors left in West Texas. But what they wanted most of all was a second doctor, someone who could one day succeed him. After a nationwide search and five years of disappointments, that second doctor was finally pulling up to the hospital.

David Cummings, 43, had worked in a factory before taking out nearly $500,000 in loans to scrap his way through medical school. He was the first in his family with a college degree, and he’d never earned more than $50,000 a year, but in the past months he’d become the focus of a bidding war. Fewer than 2% of medical students want to practice in towns smaller than 25,000 people, national studies say, so when he accepted a rural family medicine residency in Winnemucca, Nev., recruitment e-mails began piling up.

“Be the STAR of a Midwest waterfront community!”

“Less than two hours from Tallahassee! 300K earning potential.”

“280K in small-town Minnesota with easy commute. Two songs on the radio and you’re at work!”

What Van Horn offered was a three-year contract with $300,000 guaranteed for the first year, which was about 50% more than Cummings could have earned in a big city. He wanted to practice in a small town where he could get to know his patients. His wife liked the mountains. They would be close enough to drive to Central Texas to visit family. The government would forgive much of his student debt as a reward for his working in a medically underserved area.

One of the other reasons Cummings had chosen Van Horn was that there was another doctor down the hall. He had never practiced without a supervising physician, and he didn’t want to start his career as the area’s only doctor.

“Got a minute, doc?” he asked, as he knocked on Garner’s open door. “I know you see it all out here. How do you deal with being on your own?”

“Reps, experience,” Garner said. “I’m not sure I’ve gotten totally comfortable with it yet.”

“So what do you do?” Cummings asked.

“Mostly try not to think about it,” Garner said. “You operate in denial. You treat one patient and move on to the next.”