When I told friends I was going to Tibet, almost everyone asked, "What are you doing to prevent altitude sickness?"

Not nearly enough, it turned out, given the headaches, insomnia and wooziness I experienced during four days in Lhasa. The Tibetan capital rises from the Himalayan Plateau to 11,978 feet above sea level — more than twice the elevation of Denver.

Already badly jet-lagged, I suddenly faced one-third less breathable oxygen than in the low-lying cities I'd just left. Even our not-so-rigorous Tibetan sojourn played havoc with my head, heart and lungs.

Road Scholar, our tour operator, had advised us to increase our pre-trip aerobic exercise and deep breathing for several months to improve stamina, and insisted that we consult doctors to learn about altitude sickness risks. But because we had flown straight from sea level in Beijing to more than 2 miles up in Lhasa without giving our bodies time to acclimate, some of us were shocked by how awful we felt.

Put simply, altitude sickness is the body's reaction to decreased oxygen levels. We lose 3 percent of inhaled oxygen molecules for every 1,000 vertical feet traveled. To compensate, travelers inhale more frequently and can feel out of breath. With symptoms including headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and fatigue, altitude sickness can mimic a really bad hangover.

Regardless of age, sex, body type and fitness level, altitude-induced illness can hit anyone at any high-altitude location. Two years ago, former astronaut Ewin "Buzz" Aldrin, then a hale 86, had to be airlifted from an elevation of 9,300 feet in the South Pole. Congested lungs kept him in a New Zealand hospital for a week.

If you're planning a high-altitude adventure, a bit of prevention could save your vacation. Discomfort can set in at as low as 3,000 feet for those with lung disease; for others, problems won't appear until around 8,000 feet.

The best strategy is to acclimate the body at lower elevations. A pair of hiker friends learned the hard way. Linda Roth and her husband, Jonathan Kahan, flew from their home in Washington, D.C. (410 feet), to Montrose, Colo. (5,807 feet), then drove two hours to Telluride (8,750 feet), where they went on a gondola ride. Roth successfully treated her initial dizziness with extra water and a massage at the hotel. Kahan added water but remained sluggish and slightly nauseated.

"He didn't fully get better until three days in," Roth said.

Another way to sidestep altitude sickness is to "climb up and sleep down." This means heading to higher ground from your hotel or base camp but spending the night at the starting point or another less elevated site where there is greater oxygen density.

Prescription cure

Many high-altitude seekers rely on Diamox, a popular prescription drug that "stimulates breathing and raises your oxygen level," said Peter Hackett of Telluride, an emergency medicine physician. Yes, you'll urinate more often, carbonated drinks may taste odd and your toes and fingers will tingle, but those are temporary and harmless side effects. While the body usually needs two to four days to adjust to high altitudes, "Diamox does the same thing in about eight hours, speeding the natural process," Hackett said.

Tom Healy, 57, an avid global climber and trekker, skipped Diamox on a 2013 trip to Nepal. At about 17,000 feet in the Mount Everest base camp region, he simply stopped in his tracks. A Sherpa loaded him onto a donkey and took him down more than 1,000 feet to stabilize. He rested, warmed up and was revived with ­protein-rich yak milk gruel and some dried yak meat.

Novelist Russell Banks has climbed mountains on four continents. He suffered his lone bout of altitude sickness when a delayed flight from Albany, N.Y., cost him a day and night of acclimatizing in Quito, Ecuador. He and his better acclimated pals were climbing Volcan Cayambe (19,000 feet) in the Andes when Banks was struck by a headache and vomiting. "I was not so sick that I had to go down. I had Diamox, and I just popped those."

Now 78, Banks has given up high-altitude adventures, but he offers this advice: "Always acclimatize, and don't wait until you're sick to start taking Diamox. Just take it, because it can't hurt you."

Local remedies

There are also favorite local remedies: yak butter tea in the Himalayas, which our Tibetan and Nepali guides swore by, and coca leaf tea, containing minuscule traces of the alkaline known as cocaine (the highly processed drug that shares its name uses the leaves) and widely served in the Andes. Alas, the tea is banned in the United States.

Many hotels in mountainous areas pump extra oxygen into guest rooms, especially overnight; others provide small personal oxygen canisters or portable units in rooms. I used a machine the size of a small radiator in Lhasa. It cost $5 per hour, sterile nose hose included. During those 60 minutes, I felt marginally better, although the headache roared back afterward because the body can't store supplemental oxygen. I could have kicked myself during our time in Lhasa for stupidly, inexplicably choosing not to take the Diamox I'd brought along.

Hackett emphasized that "the most important factor of whether or not you get sick is how fast you go high." If you're headed to Telluride, he said, spend the first day or two in Denver or Montrose, both at significantly lower elevations.

That layover could mean the difference between a great vacation and a nasty bout of altitude sickness. Or worse.