TEL AVIV, Israel — This year's official international ambassador to Tel Aviv's Gay Pride Parade says he has no interest in being a gay activist.
Neil Patrick Harris arrived in Israel Wednesday along with his husband, the chef and actor David Burtka, to headline Tel Aviv's annual celebration of its famous gay-friendly scene.
But Harris, who has two children via surrogacy and is involved in various gay-affiliated advocacy groups, says he hardly considers himself an icon of the community.
He describes himself as "just a guy who is married to another guy" and says he has no interested in being "an ambassador for anything except my kids."
