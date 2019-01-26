The St. Paul Winter Carnival has its royalty.

Monte S. Johnson and Alison Gunter were crowned Friday night as King Boreas LXXXIII and Aurora, Queen of the Snows.

According to carnival lore, Boreas discovered St. Paul during his travels and decided to make it the capital of winter, ruling along with Aurora. In reality, the royal pair spends a busy year representing the city of St. Paul.

Johnson, of Roseville, is CEO of the Cymbet Corp. of Elk River. He attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

Gunter, of St. Paul, is a human resources representative at Ecolab in St. Paul. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications and psychology from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.

The carnival runs through Feb. 3. For information, go to wintercarnival.com.

STAFF REPORT