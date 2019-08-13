There were too many kittens in the animal shelter, just as there had been last year and the year before that. Like other shelters that swell to capacity during cats’ annual breeding season, Muncie Animal Shelter in Indiana was struggling this summer to meet the need.

“One day I was standing by the counter and somebody brought in six kittens,” said Officer Chase Winkle, a spokesman for the Muncie Police Department. “And before they could get those checked in, somebody came in with another four.”

To ease the pressure, police created a trade-off: For five days in July, people could pay for their parking tickets by donating to the shelter the equivalent value of cat food or litter. Residents who brought their donations to the police chief’s office with a receipt proving the value got their tickets wiped away. A police officer’s daughter works at the shelter and had told the department about the organization’s need.

Muncie is among cities across the country that are opting temporarily to accept charitable donations in lieu of monetary payments for parking infractions — a way to fill a community need while lessening the sting of getting a ticket.

In Muncie, about a dozen people made donations to pay for roughly $600 in parking tickets, Winkle said.

The initiative generated buzz beyond people who used the program to pay for their tickets, Winkle said, and it inspired residents without parking infractions to donate. People across the country sent supplies, Winkle said, and other cities called Muncie police to ask how they had run their program.

Pencils and Post-it notes are now parking-ticket currency in Las Vegas, where drivers can donate new, unwrapped school supplies that will go to a nonprofit group associated with the city’s education foundation.

And in Anchorage, 200 pencils or 100 pens will make up for a $20 parking ticket. The cost of those supplies totals about $10 and Anchorage subsidizes the remaining $10 of each ticket, said Demetric Tuggle, the parking director at the city-operated EasyPark Alaska.

Inspired by Las Vegas’ program, Olathe, Kan., is running an initiative in which school supplies worth half the cost of a parking ticket will wipe away the citation. The supplies will go to the city’s public schools foundation, city spokeswoman Erin Vader said.

“It’s reached people that don’t even have a parking ticket to pay,” Vader said. “They just want to do good.”