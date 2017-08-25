The search for a missing pregnant Fargo woman took a strange turn Thursday when police executing a search warrant found an infant alive in an apartment unit where the 22-year-old woman was last seen.

Two suspects who lived in the unit where the baby was found were arrested in connection with the disappearance of Savanna Marie Greywind, said Fargo Police Chief David Todd.

The suspects, identified as Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, and William Hoehn, 32, were charged with felony conspiracy to commit kidnapping. They were being held Friday in the Cass County jail in Fargo, Todd said in a statement posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

It was on Aug. 19 that Greywind went to Unit No. 5 in the apartment building at 2825 N. 9th Street to help a neighbor with a sewing project. The suspects lived in Unit No. 5 and Greywind lived in the building, police said.

Greywind, who was eight months pregnant, was last seen about 1:30 p.m. that day and family members reported her missing about 3 hours later, Todd said.

Police questioned the suspects, but initial interviews yielded no leads. Crews told police that Greywind had left the apartment after she helped with the sewing project.

A subsequent search of the apartment turned up nothing, but officers returned for a third search after uncovering additional information, Todd said.

Investigators following up on additional leads returned to the unit around 2 p.m. Thursday to execute another search warrant and found the infant. The infant was taken to Sanford Children’s Hospital, police said.

While it is not totally certain that the infant is Greywind’s, “our investigation thus far indicates the probability that this is Savanna Greywind’s child,” Todd said in the statement.

Both Crews and Hoehn were present when police made the discovery and they were arrested.

Over the past several days, the department has deployed 35 detectives, four sergeants, two lieutenants and a deputy chief to solve the case and find the missing woman. Local, state and federal agencies have also been involved in searches of the neighborhood using K-9 dogs, watercraft and three aircraft.

“We have put all of its resources in solving this case from the beginning,” Todd said.

Despite the effort, there has been no sign of Greywind.