“This is the best dessert ever!” my 6-year-old son gushed enthusiastically as he dunked a churro into a cup brimming with Mexican hot chocolate.

He might have wanted to say more but decided to concentrate on downing the cinnamon-sugared wand of fried dough instead. He, my wife and I were sitting in Cafe San Agustin, a go-to sweet spot in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The brightly lit, always busy churreria’s walls are covered with photos and media clippings of its owner, telenovela star Margarita Gralia, and wicker baskets hang from the ceiling. Consider it the city’s answer to Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans.

Far from the packed resort beaches of Cancun, Cabo’s nonstop party atmosphere and the hipsterdom of Tulum, San Miguel de Allende exists as its own singular slice of Mexican life. Located in the state of Guanajuato, 170 miles north of Mexico City, it boasts cobblestone streets and colonial architecture, giving visitors the impression they’ve stepped out of time. It’s helpful to know traveler’s Spanish when making deals at the market or figuring out your lunch order, but there’s a large community of retired Americans, so the locals are used to English speakers. Overall, San Miguel de Allende is easy to navigate, safe and rich with activities, an ideal family vacation destination.

Just walking around is rewarding. Color is everywhere. Pink and purple bougainvillea flowers bloom. Street vendors hawk a rainbow of chewing gums, flamboyant handicrafts and a wild kingdom of balloons. Vibrant hues are even present in the most pedestrian elements of everyday life — walls are painted in rich reds and pulsing blues; plants line rooftops with their blooms hanging down; kaleidoscopic bunches of ribbons are tied on window bars to flutter in the breeze.

One memorable jaunt was up the steep hill to the east of the town’s center, just behind Parque Benito Juárez. After ascending a series of narrow blocks — welcome shade on one side, sharp sunlight slicing through on the other — we came out on a wider street running perpendicular. There the walls of the homes stop for a terraced stretch called El Mirador, where visitors can revel in the city’s clay tile rooftops interspersed with church spires and violet puffs of jacarandas, all sprawled out below.

Botanical garden retreat

An ice cream vendor at El Jardin.

El Charco del Ingenio, a short cab ride outside of town, is a fun place for parents to stroll while kids run around. The 170-acre botanical garden’s pathways wend their way among dozens of cactus and succulent varieties, and around a reservoir. During the peak heat of the day, Museo La Esquina offers a rewarding respite for children and adults alike. The carefully curated museum features three floors packed with more than 1,000 handmade Mexican toys, from dollhouses and Lucha Libre wrestling figures to papier-mâché Day of the Dead characters and wooden train sets.

We spent hours browsing in the sprawling arts market (Mercado de Artesanias), its stalls packed with traditional crafts of many media including intricate Huichol beadwork, brilliantly colored hand-carved alebrijes (folk art creatures), embroidered linens and pounded tin light fixtures studded with colorful glass beads. For a curated experience, stop at either location of Artlalli, which is packed floor to ceiling with a multitude of miniatures and enamelware for your kitchen. Los Muertos Clothing offers an array of biker- or rocker-worthy T-shirts that meld Mexican iconography with modern rebellion. Think the Starbucks mermaid rendered as a Day of the Dead skeleton.

To relax as a family, the hot springs at La Gruta Spa, less than a half-hour outside town, were a worthy day trip. There are several pools of varying depths there, so little ones and adults can all enjoy the bliss-inducing waters. Travelers who are looking to crank up their adrenaline instead can go for a sunrise hot air balloon ride or rent four-wheelers to tackle the hills outside town.

Family-friendly dining

Dining out as a family was an easy proposition because restaurants are child-friendly by default. Perhaps the best meal of the trip was at Nicasio Comedor Mexicano, a funky, fresh-minded eatery. In their small open kitchen at the back, chefs and owners Pablo Nicacio and Hugo Tepichin put out marvelously flavorful dishes that pay homage to the country’s traditions while taking a forward-thinking approach. A standout: half an avocado, stuffed with creamy spinach amped with Parmesan. On top: generous chunks of locally sourced pancetta tossed in maple syrup and drizzled with an herbaceous Mexican olive oil.

We had another delightful experience at Don Taco Tequila, which — once we looked past the ridiculous name — was a most serious endeavor. Though completely vegan, the toothsome tacos are satiating and satisfying and practically electrified by the fiery housemade salsa. To help cool our palates afterward, we stopped at La Michoacana. Its freezers are packed with a rainbow of paletas, the fruit-studded pops that make you feel like you’re being healthy(ish) even as you ride the wave of a sugar rush.

Good coffee was in steady supply. Near the arts market and up steep steps, Inside Cafe offers intense cold brew and a perfectly proportioned flat white, as well as an exceptional brunch. After shopping at La Fabrica la Aurora, a former fabric mill just outside of town that now houses art galleries and boutique shops, we discovered Geek & Coffee tucked away behind the sprawling complex. The excellent brews were complemented by a selection of sandwiches, salads and marvelous desserts, such as a mango tart cradled in buttery crust and tender chocolate layer cake.

To caffeinate in the morning, I was quickly won over by Lavanda Cafe. There’s always a line by the time it opens, so go early and be prepared to wait across the street from its cobalt-blue door (or just get a to-go cup from the takeout window). Once you’re seated, immediately order one of the daily pastry selections to enjoy while you browse the menu, which offers traditional Mexican breakfast options alongside more Western selections.

On the last day of our trip, we stopped there for our final meal. When the server stopped by with the pastry offerings, my son ordered one of the restaurant’s signature lemon-glazed cinnamon rolls. He took one bite and smiled, a sugary glaze lingering on his lips.

“This is the best dessert ever!” he declared.