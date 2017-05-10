ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed two GOP-backed bills that sought to limit abortions in Minnesota.

The bills would have restricted public health programs from covering the procedure and created a permitting system for facilities that perform abortions. Republicans who control the Legislature argued greater protections were necessary both for the safety of women and for taxpayers. A handful of Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the bills.

Dayton followed through on his promise to veto that legislation Wednesday. The Democratic governor says a politicians' place is not between a woman and her doctor.

It's a repeat from 2012, when Dayton vetoed similar bills. Republicans made the legislation a priority this year after taking back control of the Senate in November.