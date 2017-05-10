ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed two GOP-backed bills that sought to limit abortions in Minnesota.
The bills would have restricted public health programs from covering the procedure and created a permitting system for facilities that perform abortions. Republicans who control the Legislature argued greater protections were necessary both for the safety of women and for taxpayers. A handful of Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the bills.
Dayton followed through on his promise to veto that legislation Wednesday. The Democratic governor says a politicians' place is not between a woman and her doctor.
It's a repeat from 2012, when Dayton vetoed similar bills. Republicans made the legislation a priority this year after taking back control of the Senate in November.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.