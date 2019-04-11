– Benjamin Netanyahu’s apparent re-election as prime minister of Israel attests to a starkly conservative vision of the Jewish state and its people about where they are and where they are headed.

They prize stability, as well as the military and economic security that Netanyahu has delivered.

Though in many ways they have never been safer, they remain afraid — especially of Iran and its influence over their neighbors, against which Netanyahu has relentlessly crusaded. They are persuaded by his portrayal of those who challenge him, whether Arab citizens or the left, as enemies of the state. They take his resemblance to authoritarian leaders around the world as evidence that he was ahead of the curve.

They credit Netanyahu, whose strategic vision values power and fortitude above all, with piloting Israel to unprecedented diplomatic heights and believe still more is possible. And they are loath to let anyone less experienced take the controls.

“Let’s be honest with ourselves,” said Michael B. Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to Washington. “Our economy is excellent, our foreign relations were never better, and we’re secure. We’ve got a guy in politics for 40 years: We know him, the world knows him — even our enemies know him.”

Not everyone is so enamored of him.

Netanyahu’s coalition appears to have won 65 of the 120 seats in Parliament. But his positions on the issues differed little from those of his main challenger, Benny Gantz, suggesting that close to half of the electorate would have simply preferred someone else in the job.

As he assembles a new coalition, how Netanyahu manages that divide will be his first test. With a new term and an expanded Likud party, he could form an even larger right-wing coalition of secular, ultra-Orthodox and even some extremist lawmakers — or he could to try to forge a national unity government that brings in centrists.

Whatever he decides, Netanyahu has been afforded the opportunity to lead Israel through a serious turning point in its history as both a Jewish and a democratic state, if his legal troubles do not topple him first.

An election that was all about personality and character — whether Netanyahu’s likely indictment on corruption charges made him unfit to continue in the job, or whether Benny Gantz was up to it — left little room for issues of policy.

To his credit, Gantz, who conceded on Wednesday, won a record number of Parliament seats for a new party. But Netanyahu proved once again that his talents, stamina and willingness to do what it takes to win are unmatched in Israeli politics.

But serious concerns for Israel that were essentially set aside in the campaign are fast approaching. As he surpasses David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding leader, as its longest-serving prime minister this summer, Netanyahu will be unable to ignore any of them for long.

Peace with the Palestinians remains as unlikely as ever, despite the possible wild card of a long-awaited proposal from the Trump administration. Netanyahu’s right-wing allies, to whom he may be even more beholden under his next coalition, are champing at the bit to pursue annexation of the occupied West Bank.

In desperation to rally the pro-settler base, Netanyahu said publicly three days before the election that he would begin applying Israeli sovereignty to parts of the West Bank that the Palestinians demand for their future state. Opponents believe this would set off a new Palestinian uprising, bring to fruition the apartheid regime the Israeli left has long warned against, or both.

Israelis have grown accustomed to Netanyahu’s bullish PowerPoint assessments of the country’s condition: 10 years of uninterrupted economic growth, its best-ever credit rating, and diplomatic openings and new trading partners in Africa, Asia and Latin America. During the campaign, they also got used to clips showing U.S. President Donald Trump granting recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, both coveted national goals.

Dorit Rabinyan, an author who calls herself left-wing, said Israelis feared Netanyahu’s exit as if they would be “orphaned.” And she confessed to having a tinge of the same feeling herself. “I’m anxious about it at the very same time that I’m hopeful about it,” she said.