In Praise of August (and September Too)

SATURDAY: Warm sun. Late day storm. Winds: SE 3-8. High: 86.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: Calm. Low: 68.

SUNDAY: Hazy sun. T-storms Sunday night. Winds: SW 10-20. High: 88.

MONDAY: Couple hour of showers & storm. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 70. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sun, less humidity. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 63. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase, thunder late? Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 64. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Peeks of sun. Cooler Canadian breeze. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 61. High: 78.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun. Comfortable. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 57. High: 79.

This Day in Weather History

August 3rd

1896: A violent hailstorm destroys two thirds of the crops in Swift County.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 3rd

Average High: 82F (Record: 99F set in 1941)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 46F set in 1971)

Record Rainfall: 2.36" set in 2002

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 3rd

Sunrise: 6:01am

Sunset: 8:37pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 37 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 27 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 1 hour

Moon Phase for August 3rd at Midnight

3.2 Days Since New Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"EarthSky friend Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona caught the image at the top of this post – a bright meteor, not associated with the Perseid shower, near a bright moon – in early July, 2017. So it’s definitely possible to see and photograph bright meteors in moonlight. And that’s good news for everyone planning to watch the 2019 Perseid meteor shower. This beloved annual shower is a much-anticipated summertime treat for us in the Northern Hemisphere. In 2019, it’ll likely produce the most meteors from late evening of August 12 to dawn August 13. The moon will be in the way, however, in a waxing gibbous phase, bright in the sky on the nights around the peak and drowning many meteors in its glare. What can you do in 2019 to optimize your chances for seeing Perseid meteors? We offer these 10 tips. 1. Realize that this shower rises gradually to its peak. Few meteor showers – certainly not the Perseids – are a one-night event. The Perseid shower lasts from about July 17 to August 24 every year. That’s when our planet Earth crosses the orbital path of Comet Swift-Tuttle, the Perseid’s parent comet. What’s more, the Perseids are known to rise to their peak gradually, then fall off after the peak more rapidly. So the days leading up to the peak are a good time to watch meteors, too. You could start tonight! Expect an increasing number of meteors – and a more bothersome moon – as we get closer to 2019’s peak. 2. Be aware of the time of moonset each night. As much as possible, in the weeks between now and the peak, you’ll want to be out looking after moonset. Click here to find out when the moon sets in your sky, remembering to check the moonrise and moonset box."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Average Tornadoes By State in August

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in August is quite a bit less across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 5 tornadoes, which is the 4th highest behind June (15), July (11), and May (6).

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,356 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through August 1st suggests that there have been a total of 1,356 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1109. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,680 tornadoes were reported.

Saturday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Saturday, which shows warmer than average conditions across much of the nothern tier of the nation and from the Rocky Mountains to the West Coast. Temps in these areas will be nearly +5F above average. However readings in the Central and Southern US could be nearly -5F below average

National Weather Outlook

As we head through the first weekend of August, weather conditions across the Central and Southern US look a little more active that what the northern tier of the nation and what the Western US will be dealing with. Keep in mind that some of the rain in the Southeastern US will be associated with tropical moisture, so heavy rains and flooding can't be ruled out there.



Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests areas of heavy rain across the Central US, where overnight thunderstorms will possible. The heaviest rain will be found across the Southeast where tropical moisture will get involved. Some spots could see several inches of rain from Florida to the Coastal communities in the Carolinas, which could lead to localized areas of flooding. There also appears to be a continuation of monsoonal moisture in the Four Corners Region.

"The Greenland ice sheet is in the throes of one of its greatest melting events ever recorded"

"The same heat dome that roasted Europe and broke national temperature records in five countries last week has shifted to Greenland, where it is causing one of the biggest melt events ever observed on the fragile ice sheet. By some measures, the ice melt is more extreme than during a benchmark record event in July 2012, according to scientists analyzing the latest data. During that event, about 98 percent of the ice sheet experienced some surface melting, speeding up the process of shedding ice into the ocean. The fate of Greenland’s ice sheet is of critical importance to every coastal resident in the world, since Greenland is already the biggest contributor to modern-day sea level rise. The pace and extent of Greenland ice melt will help determine how high sea levels climb and how quickly. As a result of both surface melting and a lack of snow on the ice sheet this summer, “this is the year Greenland is contributing most to sea level rise,” said Marco Tedesco, a climate scientist at Columbia University."



"The Greenland ice sheet poured 197 billion tons of water into the North Atlantic in July alone"

"Ongoing extreme melt event continues, with more than half the ice sheet experiencing melting on July 31. When one thinks of Greenland, images of an icebound, harsh and forbidding landscape probably come to mind, not a landscape of ice pocked with melt ponds and streams transformed into raging rivers. And almost certainly not one that features wildfires. Yet the latter description is exactly what Greenland looks like today, according to imagery shared on social media, scientists on the ground and data from satellites. An extraordinary melt event that began earlier this week continues on Thursday on the Greenland ice sheet, and there are signs that about 60 percent of the expansive ice cover has seen detectable surface melting, including at higher elevations that only rarely see temperatures climb above freezing. July 31 was the biggest melt day since at least 2012, with about 60 percent of the ice sheet seeing at least 1 millimeter of melt at the surface, and more than 10 billion tons of ice lost to the ocean from surface melt, according to data from the Polar Portal, a website run by Danish polar research institutions, and the National Snow and Ice Data Center. Thursday could be another significant melt day, before temperatures drop to more seasonable levels."



"VLADIMIR PUTIN PRAISES TRUMP, SAYS OFFER OF WILDFIRE HELP COULD HERALD RESTORATION OF 'FULL-FORMAT RELATIONS' BETWEEN RUSSIA AND U.S."

"The Kremlin has praised President Donald Trump for his offer of help in battling wildfires in Russia's Siberian region, which President Vladimir Putin said is a signal that U.S.-Russian relations could soon be restored. Trump offered assistance in fighting the massive fires, which are currently affecting some 7 million acres—an area roughly the size of Denmark or the Netherlands`–in multiple Siberian regions, state news agency Tass reported. More than 2,700 responders are currently fighting the Siberian wildfires, according to Tass. Some 390 ground vehicles and 28 aircraft have also been brought in to tackle the blazes, which have prompted the government to declare a state of emergency in four regions. Putin thanked his American counterpart for the offer, but explained that a fleet of firefighting aircraft had already been formed to address the wildfires. Nonetheless, Putin said Trump's offer was a positive signal, and one that suggested "in the future, it will be possible to restore full-format relations between the two countries." The White House later confirmed that the two leaders had spoken by phone, Bloomberg reported. Trump and Putin also discussed trade issues, the White House said, while the Kremlin reported that the pair agreed to continue discussions both by phone and in person. The Kremlin also said Putin thanked Trump "for such attentive attitude, for offering help and support," Tass noted. The Russian Emergencies Ministry had previously explained it was experiencing some logistical difficulties related to the firefighting aircraft, but that "issues of refueling and stationing aircraft and helicopters are being resolved." But many Russians are angry at the government's perceived slow response to what Greenpeace has described as an "ecological catastrophe." More than 700,000 people have signed a petition calling for a tougher response to the wildfires, the BBC reported."



___________________________________________________________________________