– The popular Polish science-fiction film "Sexmission," a wild comedy satirizing life under Communist rule, envisioned a dystopian future in which men are extinct and the world is ruled by female technocrats.

In the small village of Miejsce Odrzanskie, overlooking the Oder River in southern Poland, that movie, released 35 years ago, has taken on new resonance.

No boy has been born there in almost a decade.

The demographic anomaly first attracted the attention of the local news media — who compared the village to the film — and then drew national and international coverage.

On a recent visit, four separate television crews had been dispatched to the one-road town, with only 96 houses, to cover the curious case of the missing males.

"Some scientists have expressed interest in examining why only girls have been born here," said Rajmund Frischko, mayor of the commune of Cisek, which includes the village.

"I also have doctors calling me from all over the country with tips on how to conceive a boy."

He said he had just spoken to a retired doctor from central Poland who said that a baby's sex depended on the woman's diet, which should be rich in calcium if she wants to have a boy.

"And if that doesn't work," the mayor laughed, "there is always the tried way of the Polish highlanders: If you want a boy, keep an ax under your marital bed."

In the years since the last baby boy was born, there have been just 12 births in Miejsce Odrzanskie, an agricultural village on the edge of the smallest and least populated province in Poland. Residents do not know what accounts for the anomaly, but many think it might all just be a coincidence, like a run of coin flips turning up heads.

Frischko has decided to offer a reward for the next couple who have a boy.

"There has been so much talk about us in the media that for a minute there I was considering naming a street after the next boy born here," he said. "He will definitely get a very nice gift. And we will plant an oak and name it after him."