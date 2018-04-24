Ohio, a state where 4,329 people died of drug overdoses in 2016, a death rate second only to West Virginia, is taking the fight against the opioid epidemic into the classroom with a new style of drug-abuse-prevention education.

Ohio’s plan, controversial in a state that prizes local control over schools, features lessons that begin in kindergarten. Instead of relying on scare tactics about drug use or campaigns that recite facts about drugs’ toll on the body, teachers are encouraged to discuss real-life situations and ways to deal with them and to build the social and emotional skills that experts say can reduce the risk of substance abuse.

Joy Edgell, principal of Belpre Elementary School in southeastern Ohio, said that, until recently, kindergarten safety efforts typically focused on stranger danger and on avoiding household hazards. But three years ago, a first-grader brought a heroin needle to school in her backpack. She explained how her father used the needle and said that she brought it to school to keep a younger sibling from stepping on it.

“I gave her a hug,” Edgell said.

Then she called the police.

“This is here. This is real,” Edgell told her staff.

This year, Belpre began a pilot of the Health and Opioid Prevention Education, or HOPE, program, developed by Kevin Lorson, a health and physical education professor at Wright State University, and a team of educators with a grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

In one lesson, 25 children sat on a carpet and helped their teacher make a chart.

“What is an adult?” the teacher asked, writing responses on a large notepad affixed to the wall.

“What does the word ‘trusted’ mean?”

Finally, she put the two key words together and asked pupils to brainstorm about people who could help them make healthy choices and feel safe, people they could identify as “trusted adults.”

Another lesson emphasized the importance of never taking or touching medicine “unless a trusted adult helps you.”

One of the core goals of HOPE is to instill in children at an early age the ability to make healthy choices and ultimately curb what Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine called “the worst public-health crisis in our lifetime.”

HOPE also fulfills a practical need, one created in 2014 when the Ohio legislature passed a bill requiring schools to teach the connection between prescription opioid abuse and heroin addiction.

The signs that drug misuse was affecting some children in Belpre, a city of 6,500 separated from West Virginia by the Ohio River, had been appearing with more and more regularity, school officials said.

More kindergartners exhibited trouble regulating emotions and outbursts. In some cases, grandparents and other relatives served as primary caregivers, stepping in because a parent was struggling with addiction. And in 2015, Hunter Burkey, a popular senior at Belpre High School, died of a heroin overdose.

With the drug epidemic affecting their small community, carving out time from core subjects to teach HOPE “wasn’t a hard sell,” Assistant Principal Elizabeth Braun said.

But the state can’t force its more than 600 school districts to follow a specific approach. Ohio is “a very strong local-control state,” said Kenna Haycox, senior policy consultant at the Ohio School Boards Association. “Boards have the authority to determine their academic curriculum.”

Ohio law prohibits the State Board of Education from establishing health-education standards. It is the only state in the country that lacks such standards.

DeWine led a committee that last year endorsed prevention education beginning in kindergarten.

“We teach reading and writing every year,” he said in an interview. “What makes us think we can wait until the fourth or fifth year to do something about the drug problem? If this is as important as I think it is, we need to get serious about it.”