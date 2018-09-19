ASH FORK, Ariz. — A volunteer for an Arizona sheriff's office has probably saved the life of a dog that was tied to a semitrailer truck as it pulled out of a parking lot.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says on its Facebook page that the deputy was at a gas station in Ash Fork this month when he saw the truck starting to leave with a dog leashed to the trailer bumper.
The dog was trying to keep pace with the truck as it headed toward an interstate highway. The deputy put on his flashers and siren and managed to stop the truck in time.
The close call was caught on the deputy's dashcam video .
The driver says he was distracted and forgot to unleash his dog. Charges aren't being considered.
