NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has pledged to a conference of police leaders that President Donald Trump's administration will continue to invest in their departments.
Sessions addressed the International Association of Chiefs of Police for about 30 minutes in Nashville on Thursday. He focused on the administration's focus on curbing violent crime.
Sessions also noted a decline in federal prison populations over five years, and said "we've got some space to put some people." He said U.S. attorneys are "eager to be unleashed."
