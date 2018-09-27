MINNEAPOLIS — Officials in Minneapolis are scrambling to find shelter for several hundred people who have congregated near a highway just south of downtown.

Most of the people staying at the "Wall of Forgotten Natives" homeless encampment are American Indian. Sitting along a highway sound wall, it started as a small encampment this summer, and suddenly grew to as many as 300 people.

Services were brought in to keep people safe, including a hygiene tent where they can get medical care or take showers.

But there is an urgent need to get people into housing. City officials say the camp can't be winterized. The City Council on Wednesday approved a site where temporary shelters will be set up, with the goal of getting the camp's residents into more stable long-term housing.