Scientists have created a living organism whose DNA is entirely human-made — perhaps a new form of life, experts said, and a milestone in the field of synthetic biology.

Researchers at the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Britain reported that they had rewritten the DNA of the bacteria Escherichia coli, fashioning a synthetic genome four times larger and far more complex than any previously created.

The bacteria are alive, but their cells operate according to a new set of biological rules, producing familiar proteins with a reconstructed genetic code. The achievement may one day lead to organisms that produce novel medicines or other valuable molecules, as living factories.

“It’s a landmark,” said Tom Ellis, director of the Center for Synthetic Biology at Imperial College London, who was not involved in the study. “No one’s done anything like it in terms of size or in terms of number of changes before.”

Each gene in a living genome is detailed in an alphabet of four bases, molecules called adenine, thymine, guanine and cytosine.

Genes direct cells to choose among 20 amino acids, the building blocks of proteins.

Nine years ago, researchers built a synthetic genome that was 1 million base pairs long. The new E. coli genome, reported in the journal Nature, is 4 million base pairs long and had to be constructed with new methods. The study was led by Jason Chin, a molecular biologist who wanted to understand why all living things encode genetic information in the same baffling way.

The production of each amino acid in the cell is directed by three bases arranged in the DNA strand. Each of these trios is known as a codon. Since there are only 20 amino acids, you’d think the genome only needs 20 codons to make them. But the genetic code is full of redundancies, for reasons that no one understands. Amino acids are encoded by 61 codons, not 20. (Another three codons tell DNA where to stop construction of an amino acid.)

Like many scientists, Chin was intrigued by all this duplication. Were all these chunks of DNA essential to life?

He and his colleagues designed a modified version of the E. coli genome on a computer that only required 61 codons, instead of the typical 64, to produce all of the amino acids the organism needs.

Instead of requiring six codons to make serine, this genome used just four. It had two stop codons, not three. In effect, the researchers treated E. coli DNA as if it were a gigantic text file, performing a search-and-replace function at more than 18,000 spots.

The team is just one of many racing in recent years to build synthetic genomes. The list of potential uses is a long one. One attractive possibility: Viruses may not be able to invade recoded cells.

Finn Stirling, a synthetic biologist at Harvard Medical School, said, “In theory, you could recode anything.”