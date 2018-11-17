– When Deepikah Bharadwaj was a child in New Delhi, she would look forward to the arrival of the Indian winter. The mornings would become chilly and crisp, while evenings were pleasantly cool. But in recent years, that sense of anticipation turned to dread.

With falling temperatures came a thick smog, leaving her short of breath and afraid to go outside. After her son was born in 2016, she decided it was time to act. These days, when she thinks of Delhi, her main emotion is relief at having escaped.

“I feel bad that I cannot go back to my home city, ever,” said Bharadwaj, 33, sitting in her light-filled apartment in the state of Goa on India’s western coast, more than 1,000 miles from Delhi. “It’s a feeling of permanent loss, like a friend who didn’t say goodbye.”

She is part of a small but growing contingent of what might be called pollution refugees: people who have decided that the only way to cope with Delhi’s staggering pollution is to run from it. Some, like Bharadwaj, have left the Indian capital for Goa, while others have decamped for Bangalore, Mumbai or even Canada.

The phenomenon appears limited to an elite few — a trickle in comparison to the influx of people who arrive in Delhi every day in search of economic opportunity. But the departures pose a pointed rebuke to the city’s expanding ambitions: How great is a city if its air causes some of the people who live there to flee?

According to the World Health Organization, Delhi has the most polluted air of any major metropolis in the world. The causes are multiple — vehicle exhaust, construction dust, industrial emissions, crop burning in nearby states — and exacerbated by geographic factors.

The “pollution season” in greater Delhi, home to 29 million people, begins in October and persists for months. November and December bring the worst readings of the year.

Those who can afford it do what they can to mitigate their exposure. They acquire facemasks, buy air purifiers for their homes and plan trips outside the city. But some are willing to make difficult choices — such as quitting jobs and leaving behind family and friends — in search of cleaner air.

“It’s a national emergency,” said Mayur Sharma, the co-host of a popular food program who was born and raised in Delhi but left the city for good last year with his family. “The more we learned, the more scared we got.”

Sharma said that if his son ran around outside on autumn days, he would have difficulty breathing at night, requiring him to use a nebulizer. One afternoon two years ago, Sharma and his wife found themselves observing a surreal scene — a lavish outdoor children’s birthday party where all the kids were wearing pollution masks — and decided it was time to leave.

For Tracy Shilshi, the breaking point came last November after the Hindu festival of Diwali. The holiday is often celebrated by setting off firecrackers, which adds another element to Delhi’s toxic mix of pollution. “It got so bad you could literally feel the smog in your mouth,” said Shilshi, 37.

Shilshi’s 3-year-old son had a constant runny nose, which her pediatrician attributed to Delhi’s air, while her father struggled with an ever-present cough. So after 25 years in the city, Shilshi moved in April with her husband, children and parents to the southern part of Goa. Her son’s nasal issues cleared up within a week, as did her father’s cough. The air purifiers they once used in Delhi are now gathering dust in boxes.