– Moments after air traffic controller Anthonius Gunawan Agung cleared a Batik Air flight for takeoff from Palu on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck.

Agung remained on the fourth floor of the control tower until the plane took off safely Friday evening. As the roof above him collapsed, Agung jumped from the damaged tower, suffering a broken leg and internal injuries.

With the airport largely disabled, hours passed before a helicopter could arrive to take him to a major hospital. Agung, 21, died early Saturday, officials said, as the death toll from the quake and an ensuing tsunami rose to 384, with many more still unaccounted for.

“Agung dedicated himself to his job until the end of his life and did not leave the control tower until the plane took off, even though the earthquake had struck,” Didiet K.S. Radityo, corporate secretary of the Indonesian Flight Navigation Service Institution, told the Jakarta Post on Saturday.

“He passed away 20 minutes before the helicopter arrived,” Didiet said of Agung, who worked at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, the regional capital of central Sulawesi.

The Indonesian Red Cross is sending ambulances and water trucks to the region. But getting supplies to the area will be difficult with roads damaged or blocked.

Palu is a 3-hour flight across the Java Sea and Makassar Strait from Jakarta and is closer to the southern Philippines and eastern Malaysia than to Java, Indonesia’s most populous island.

By late afternoon Saturday, the Palu airport, which had temporarily accommodated only propeller planes because of damage caused by the disaster, was reopened to relief flights.