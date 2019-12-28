– The man from Boston stared at the ocean and thought: Maybe I'll never go back.

He'd come to coastal Ghana for an adventure, he told friends, but his motivation ran deeper. Pierre Delva, 32, craved a fresh start without the question that had bothered him since childhood.

"Is it because I'm black?" the used-car salesman said, reclining at a seaside bar in the nation's capital, Accra. "You don't have to wonder here."

What started as an anniversary promotion called the Year of Return — a government-funded call for the African diaspora to explore Ghana four centuries after the first slave ship reached Virginian soil — has enticed some Americans to stay for good.

Officials in this West African nation of roughly 29 million people say interest has overwhelmed the tourism office as the annual flood of visitors has more than doubled and A-list celebrities spark frenzies around the capital.

By December, border agents were running out of visa stickers. Applications to enter Ghana shot up from about 1,000 per week to a staggering 10,000, said Akwasi Agyeman, chief executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority. Most visitors are American, he said.

More surprising, he said, was the number of people who have decided to stay: 126 were granted citizenship this fall, including 46 Americans, in the country's biggest naturalization ceremony since 2016.

"We could not have imagined this," Agyeman said.

The rush to Ghana, where millions of Africans were forced into servitude before the slave trade ended in 1870, intensified after tweets from President Donald Trump.

Trump told four congresswomen — including Ilhan Omar, a Somali refugee — to "go back" to "the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came" in July, sparking outrage around the world. (All four are U.S. citizens.)

Omar, D-Minn., responded from the Cape Coast Castle in Ghana, where she posted photos with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on an official visit in August.

"So grateful for the honor to return to Mother Africa," Omar tweeted.

The high-profile sparring amplified attention on Ghana, Agyeman said. Calls and e-mails surged. Hotel costs climbed.

People spoke of booking a trip, he said, as a way to strike back at Trump's words.

Ghana's quest to lure tourists began as a strategy to bolster the economy. It's a mission countries across the continent share as leaders aim to harness historical sites, national parks and glittering shorelines.

Consumer spending on tourism, hospitality and leisure in Africa is projected to hit $262 billion in the next decade, up from $124 billion in 2015, according to the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Delva, the former Bostonian, landed in August with his life savings and a YouTube education on Ghana.

The Year of Return chatter had sparked his interest. His parents are from Haiti with roots in West Africa. He felt stuck in America. He was sick of the racism.

The foreign land across the Atlantic seemed more accessible.

"You can't just walk into the Bank of America and ask for a meeting with the CEO," Delva said. "You've got a shot to do things like that here."

Now he has a full calendar, a spacious apartment and a mix of friends with big plans.

"When I think about going home to the States," Delva said, "it almost makes me want to cry."

Of course, he'll visit his family. But this place, he said, holds his future.

Delva recently found a scrawny dog on the beach, fed him back to health and named him Billion — a nod, he said, to his potential in Ghana.