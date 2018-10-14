INCHEON, South Korea — Local favorite In Gee Chun fired a 6-under 66 to win the KEB Hana Bank Championship on Sunday.

In, who started the final round two strokes off the pace, carded seven birdies against a lone bogey at the Sky 72 Ocean Course to finish at 16-under 272, three strokes ahead of Charley Hull who shot a 71.

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park offset a pair of bogeys with five birdies for a 69 that left her tied for third with Ariya Jutanugarn (71), Minjee Lee (70) and overnight co-leader Danielle Kang (72).

Defending champion Jin Young Ko had eight birdies in a bogey-free round for the day's lowest score of 64 to finish seventh.

Brooke Henderson struggled with the windy conditions and had a 71 that left her tied for 14th place.