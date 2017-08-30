The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday it has adjusted the gates at Lock and Dam 8 on the Mississippi River near the Iowa border to stop the spread of Asian carp, using advice from experts from the University of Minnesota.

The lock and dam is on the only one on the river to be adjusted to fend off the invasive species to date, the Corps said in an announcement Wednesday morning.

University of Minnesota Prof. Peter Sorensen, an expert on Asian carp who is advising the Corps, said the changes “are a big deal,” altering water flow at the dam in a way that keeps carp from passing through upriver. Sorensen and his team have been working with the Corps for several years, and adjustments have been tested, studied and retested. Wednesday’s announcement is “a very important step,” he said, the first case of the agency officially adopting such an operational change at one of its lock and dams to fight invasive species.

“I think it is kind of extraordinary, where someone has actually done something proactively, voluntarily because it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “I hope it will set a precedent, and I think it will make quite a difference.”

Sorensen said the goal of the changes is to reduce the movement of carp “to just a few percent of present levels, which already appear to be low.” He said the changes could likely reduce the carps’ passage by 50 percent.

State officials reported in June that the largest invasive carp captured in Minnesota was caught on the Minnesota River near Redwood Falls — a bighead weighing more than 61 pounds. Sorensen said at the time that he believes the state can take measures to keep invasive carp downstream and that the main threat remains along the Mississippi’s lock and dam system.

The Upper St. Anthony Falls lock on the Mississippi River in Minneapolis was closed two years ago with an aim of deterring the carp’s migration.

Lock and Dam 8, near Genoa, has also been outfitted with underwater speakers that produce low-frequency noise known to deter carp but not certain other fish, Sorensen said. He has a proposal to get speakers mounted at Lock and Dam 5 near Lake Pepin.