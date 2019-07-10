COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Police in the Danish capital say at least 30 people face preliminary charges for operating electric scooters under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as part of a wider move to highlight that traffic laws also apply to scooters.

Copenhagen traffic department head Henning Pedersen says so far 26 people have been booked in recent days for scooting with a blood-alcohol level above the limit, while four others were found to be under the influence of drugs.

Pedersen said Wednesday officers are waiting for results from blood tests before they can write out fines. First-time offenders are fined 2,000 kroner ($300), which is doubled for a repeat offense.

Over the past year, electric scooters have flooded cities worldwide, part of the so-called micro-mobility revolution whereby consumers share rented scooters for short city trips.