THE Traveler: Loren Rodvold of Eden Prairie.

The scene: An idyllic isle of green stands in stark contrast to the fog and mountains of County Galway, in west central Ireland.

The trip: Rodvold traversed the island nation entirely by car. "We stopped whenever we wanted to take pictures or just breathe in and soak up the air," he wrote in an e-mail. "The western coast of Ireland is filled with scenic views of stone fences, green pasture and very comfortable pubs with friendly faces, all willing to share stories and advice on what to see and how to get there." Rodvold thoroughly enjoyed his trip: "You can tell we loved it there."

The shot: Rodvold captured the image while headed for a hotel in Clifden and was awe-struck by the harmony of the scene, selecting this photo from a set of about 20. "The setting was a perfect photo op: the green grass and shrubbery in the foreground, the calm water in the inlet, the trees standing so still but still managing to look windswept. ... What was so striking about the view was the light of the day — cloudy, quiet and still incredibly green."

The gear: Rodvold used a Sony Alpha 7 DSLR camera with a Sony wide-angle lens.

