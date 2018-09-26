– Tom Bradley had grown accustomed to seeing black bears walk through his Connecticut neighborhood, but this month he was alarmed to find something trying to turn a doorknob to enter his house.

He used his key fob to set off his car horn, to scare away whatever was in his garage. When he went outside, he saw a bear and two cubs that had been trying to get into his mudroom.

“I think what is happening is, the bears are learning,” Bradley said. “It was sort of a step from going outside to get the garbage, to going into the garage where the cans are, and now they are moving into the homes because they have discovered that is where the food is.”

Bears have been encroaching on humans in record numbers this year in Connecticut, which has seen increases in the black bear population like other nearby states and is the only that one does not allow bear hunting. There have been 24 reports of bears breaking into homes and businesses in Connecticut this year, well above the yearly average of about six, said Paul Rego, a state wildlife biologist.

It’s one of several states that have been grappling with how best to minimize encounters between bears and humans, including discussions of expanded hunts and improved garbage management systems.

Maine has the largest black bear population on the East Coast at about 36,000, but the number of nuisance bear complaints in the state has held about steady, averaging about 500 per year. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said the number of complaints usually correlates to the abundance of natural foods, such as nuts and berries.

A black bear explored a yard in Avon, Conn., in July.

The state uses a popular fall hunting season to try to control the growth of the population. But Bob Humphrey, a wildlife biologist and hunter in the state, said it might be time to consider adding a spring hunt, because the bear population keeps growing.

New Jersey restarted regulated bear hunting in 2003 after nearly three decades without one. But this year, Gov. Phil Murphy barred bear hunting on state-owned lands and said the state will pursue more nonlethal methods to manage the population, such as better garbage management.

Hunt supporters, such as John Rogalo, vice president of the New Jersey State Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, say the hunt has worked to teach bears to avoid humans and worries that trend will be reversed if the hunt is ended.

As the bear population grows, the animals are finding perfect living conditions in exurban areas, where there are plenty of woods but also houses every acre or two, providing easy access to food, said Tracy Rittenhouse, an assistant professor of wildlife ecology at the University of Connecticut.

“We have this perfect mixture of forest and human houses, and the bears are moving into these places,” she said. “It’s not people moving into where bears occur, it’s bears moving into where people occur.”

Recent legislation to introduce a bear hunt in Connecticut failed, with opposition from animal rights groups.

In Minnesota, black bears that are typically at home in the northeastern quadrant of the state have been slowly expanding their range south and west. This year’s bear hunting season runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 14.