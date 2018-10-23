– On stage at the Adams County fairgrounds, the emcee wore cowgirl boots and a pink T-shirt that read “Mothers in Love With Fracking.”

In the audience, more than 1,000 oil and gas workers looked on as local leaders issued dire warnings about the effects of a Colorado ballot measure that, if passed, could drastically reduce oil and gas drilling in the state.

Thousands of jobs: gone. Millions of dollars: lost. Conservative families: driven out.

“The wolves are at the front door,” insisted one speaker. “We need to tell them to frack off,” thundered another.

After years of bitter fights over oil and gas development, Colorado voters have managed to get a statewide anti-fracking measure on the November ballot. The initiative is unprecedented in its scope — potentially barring new wells on 95 percent of land in top-producing counties — and industry executives are watching with concern, fearful that it could encourage similar measures across the nation.

Only New York, Maryland and Vermont have banned fracking altogether. But none of those states have anything close to the reserves of Colorado, which is among the top six states in oil and gas production.

Not surprisingly, the initiative has deepened political fissures in a purple state whose economy counts on oil, but whose lifestyle hinges on access to pristine wilderness.

If passed, the measure — Proposition 112 — would require companies to place new wells at least 2,500 feet from homes, schools, waterways and other areas designated as “vulnerable,” 2½ to 5 times the current state regulation. Even as the measure faces fierce resistance, industry leaders and environmentalists alike acknowledge that it could succeed. One recent industry poll obtained by the New York Times showed 43 percent of voters in favor, with 41 percent opposed.

In recent years, Colorado oil and gas well operations have come so close to homes, schools and playgrounds that drill rigs, holding tanks, diesel trucks and floodlights are now common neighborhood features. In places like Weld County, residents increasingly fear they are exposing their children to chemicals. A series of deadly industry incidents has only heightened concerns.

“It’s really community members against Goliath,” said Russell Mendell, 33, a volunteer with Colorado Rising, the main group supporting the measure.

Laurie Anderson, 45, a mechanical engineer and mother of five who has fought a large well project in her community, called the proposition “our only option.”

“It has to be a grass-roots, citizen-led effort,” she said.

In the past decade, fracking has become an increasingly important part of Colorado’s diverse economy, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue.

In a high-stakes election year, the proposition is likely to bring out voters on both sides of the political aisle, intensifying races for the governor’s office and several contested congressional seats.

Proponents of the measure say it is a common-sense regulation meant to protect people forced to breathe fracking-related fumes and live near explosion-prone sites. Opponents say it would cripple some Colorado communities, stripping the state of 43,000 jobs and more than $200 million in tax revenue in the first year alone. By 2030, lost tax revenue could hit $1.1 billion.

The real goal, they contend, is to halt drilling in Colorado altogether, before moving on to places like California and New Mexico.

“This is not a reasonable measure for health and safety,” said Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, an industry group. “This is a measure to shut down the entire industry.”