Cheyenne, in Wyoming's southeast corner, is one of the country's least centrally located state capitals. It has an airport, but few commercial flights land there. It's easiest to fly to Denver and drive two hours north on Interstate 25. Except, from the interstates — both I-25 and I-80 pass through Cheyenne — billboards advertise hotel and restaurant chains, gas stations and truck stops. There's little incentive to stop.

When I finally exited the interstate and visited downtown — with a walkable, 23-block commercial core lined mostly with historic, two-story brick buildings — I fell in love with its rough-edged folksiness. Pawnshops, an indoor archery range and tattoo parlors exist alongside the Bedder Sleep mattress shop and Guyz and Dollz Styling Salon. Craft cocktails arrived several years ago, but many bars remain of the sort that don't have windows. In Cheyenne, the Wild West hasn't been entirely tamed.

At just over 6,000 feet of elevation in the High Plains, Cheyenne's natural beauty is almost as subtle as its weather is unpredictable. During the most recent four days I was there, it hailed on five occasions. All of these storms were super-localized — I swear one was limited to the parking lot of the NCAR- Wyoming Supercomputer Center — and none lasted more than five minutes. Within 15 minutes of the end of each, the sky was blue.

While Cheyenne's weather fluctuates, not much else seems to in this city of about 63,000 — or 67,000 if you include nearby F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Every time I visit, there are a few fancy new things, but the city doesn't seem to be striving for rapid change, which is just another reason it stands out from other towns in the West.

What to do?

Visit the state's only tropical rain forest at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens in Lions Park. In the gardens' 50-foot-tall, domed Grand Conservatory, a 34-foot-high palm tree happily lives alongside orange crownshaft palms, a torch ginger tree, coffee plants and a strawberry guava tree, among several dozen types of plants and flowers that love heat and humidity. A corner of the conservatory is home to a "fairy garden" that kids often crowd around. Outside are trees from places like Sweden and Tibet that have a climate similar to Cheyenne's, a labyrinth, Discovery Pond and wetlands.

Microsoft has a cloud data-storage facility in Cheyenne, and you can't get anywhere near it. Just across the street, though, is the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center (NWSC), home to one of the world's fastest supercomputers. It offers free guided tours. This computer is named "Cheyenne" and can perform more than 3 billion calculations per second. The NWSC visitor center is interactive and includes exhibits on some of the atmospheric research modeling that Cheyenne does. (NWSC provides computing services to scientists studying the Earth system.) Make an advance reservation for a one-hour tour of NWSC's 150,000-square-foot, LEED Gold-certified facility. You must be at least 14 to take a guided tour, which includes a look inside the 5.34-petaflop supercomputer and the plant that monitors and controls the electrical, plumbing and cooling systems that keep it running.

Lawmakers and residents complained about the $300 million price tag of restoring the 131-year-old Wyoming Capitol until the finished product was revealed on Wyoming Statehood Day, July 10. Now it's all congratulations and celebration that Wyoming might have the nation's most gorgeous State Capitol. Every piece of wood was taken off, stripped, sanded, restained and reinstalled. Tens of thousands of linear feet of carved moldings and trompe l'oeil art were re-created using the same colors and patterns as artisans did in 1888.

Where to eat

Charmingly hokey, the family-run Terry Bison Ranch lets you feed bison out of your hand — they have black tongues that are surprisingly dexterous — or ride a horse, ATV or train near a herd of the shaggy bovids. Its Senator's Steakhouse serves fresh bison burgers and short ribs. (If you can't eat bison after recently meeting some, the menu also offers beef, chicken, pork, seafood, pasta and salads.) Turkeys and peacocks roam the grounds. Laying hens come and go from a repurposed school bus and a skywalk extends over pens in which goats, mini-horses and pigs live.

Cheyenne native Sam Galeotos didn't win his bid for Wyoming governor in 2018, but he's winning with his new restaurant, the Metropolitan Downtown. Galeotos renovated four long-vacant buildings on the National Register of Historic Places to create an art deco-inspired space where chandeliers are brass and walls are either painted matte black or are original red brick. The menu by chef Juan Coronado, a veteran of some of Denver's top restaurants, would be familiar in any foodie town, but it's a first for Cheyenne. To keep it a little cowboy, alongside a grilled jumbo carrot and goat cheese eggplant agnolotti are three types of steak (filet, bone-in ribeye and prime rib) and an Angus beef burger.

Originally built in 1904, Paramount Ballroom was formerly a hotel, theater, a millinery and a movie theater. Today it and the adjacent Paramount Cafe are Cheyenne's first true doses of hipsterdom. The ballroom has a pressed-tin ceiling and serves small plates like deviled eggs with Calabrian chile oil and microgreens, and a three-cheese mac and cheese. All are served at a 12-seat communal table made from the old marquee sign, as well as midcentury modern tables and a marble-topped bar. Craft cocktails use spirits from Wyoming distilleries, housemade juices and syrups.

In a trolley car that is rumored to have driven the capital's streets between 1894 and 1912, Luxury Diner serves the city's heartiest and homiest breakfast and lunch. The trolley car was first turned into a diner at its present location in 1926; it became the Luxury Diner in 1964. The sausage gravy recipe has been the same for several decades — you can get a cup of it as a side to top the chicken-fried steak but it's best atop the cafe's homemade biscuits.

Where to shop

The rotating tin galloping-pony sign and the 8-foot-tall red rooftop letters spelling out "The Wrangler" will likely draw you into the Wrangler Western Store, which has been supplying local and visiting cowboys and cowgirls with everything they need since 1943. Its 3,000 pairs of cowboy boots, 1,500 hats and more than 20 brands of jeans might keep you there for a couple of hours. After the impressive rows and rows of boots, some made from exotic leathers like stingray, ostrich and snake, check out the hat room (even if you have no plans to buy one).

A big part of the fun of rummaging through the mostly Wyoming-made miscellany at Cowgirls of the West Emporium is knowing that anything you buy supports the Cowgirls of the West Museum, which is free and next door. A turquoise necklace or leather purse are nice souvenirs, but even better are the pioneering Western women you learn about. Photos and dense signs in the museum tell the stories of Cheyenne's first female bronc rider (Bertha Kapernik Blancett); Awbonnie (Tookanka) Stuart, a Shoshone woman who married a white man and ranched in Montana's Paradise Valley in the late 1800s; and Pearl Hart, who committed the West's last stagecoach robbery (in 1899).