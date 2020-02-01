In addition to the articles you see on the printed pages, Star Tribune Opinion publishes a few articles each day as online extras. Among this week’s offerings:

“For places like Beltrami County, perhaps a second chance to include”

Kayla Walker, a student from Savage, writes that a decision by a federal court to temporary block enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugee resettlement gives Minnesota’s Beltrami County a chance to reconsider its decision to close its door to refugees. Key passage: “The U.S. plans to admit a maximum of just 18,000 refugees in the fiscal year 2020. That means that even if every single refugee admitted to the country settled in the frigid Up North, and every single refugee was a person of color, white people in Beltrami County would still outnumber the newly settled refugees by nearly 2 to 1. Fears of a flood of brown immigrants outnumbering white Beltrami residents is simply not possible.”

“Impeachment trial: What would Sister Lucilla say?”

Judith Koll Healey, a Minneapolis writer, recalls what she learned about public debate as a student at Cotter High School in Winona and contrasts it with what transpired at the U.S. Senate impeachment trial. Example: “White House lawyer Pat Cipollone used the word ‘ridiculous’ at least four times that I counted in his opening statement. Sister Lucilla would have noted that the word ‘ridiculous’ is neither a fact nor an argument.”

“Impeachment trial: It’s not that hard”

Steve Mackey of Shoreview lays out the basic case against the president, which he finds “simple and obvious as evidenced by the actions of everyone involved” in the matter of Ukraine military aid. His conclusion: “When deciding whether to remove Trump from office, it is important to keep in mind the concept of ‘precedent.’ That concept provides that a legal decision in one case can be considered a guide to future decisions. Thus, the question before the Senate at this time is not whether President Trump has the authority to ignore or manipulate one single federal statute providing aid to Ukraine. The question before the Senate is whether every president has the right to ignore and manipulate every law.”