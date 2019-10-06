RIO DE JANEIRO — Ancient rock paintings in Brazil's Monte Alegre park are being threatened by some of the fires burning in the Amazon region.

The online news site G1 reports says the Para state environmental institute reported the fires broke out Saturday and continued Sunday.

The park has several archaeological sites, including the one currently at risk, Serra Lua. Experts say the rock paintings in Serra Lua show humans occupied that part of the lower Amazon at least 11,000 years ago. Large yellow and red hand drawings and circles are found over a 200-meter (200-yard) stretch.

Fires in the Amazon broke out at a pace unseen since 2010 in July and August but slowed in September.

Pope Francis urged bishops on Sunday to protect the environment and indigenous communities in the Amazon.