– The United States' trade deficit in goods with the rest of the world rose to its highest level in history last year as the U.S. imported a record number of products, including from China, widening the deficit to $891.3 billion and delivering a setback to President Donald Trump's goal of narrowing that gap.

The increase was driven by some factors outside Trump's control, such as a global economic slowdown and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar. But the widening gap was also exacerbated by Trump's $1.5 trillion tax cut, which has been largely financed by government borrowing, and the trade war he escalated last year.

Economists have long warned that Trump's tax cuts would exacerbate a trade deficit he has vowed to reduce, as Americans, flush with extra cash, bought more imported goods. His trade war with Beijing also widened the gap: Tariffs on Chinese goods helped slow China's economy, crimping U.S. exports, which declined nearly 50 percent in December from the same month a year before.

"All countries run trade deficits whenever they consume more than they produce," said Kimberly Clausing, an economist at Reed College in Oregon. "And when we borrow to finance tax cuts, like we did with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we make these imbalances worse."

The trade deficit is the difference between how much a country sells to its trading partners and how much it buys. It generally includes goods and services, though Trump has largely focused on goods. He has boasted that his trade policies would reduce that gap, which he views as a measure of whether partners like China and the European Union are taking advantage of the United States, a diagnosis few economists share.

Instead, in a year in which Trump imposed tariffs on steel, aluminum, washing machines, solar panels and other Chinese goods, the overall trade deficit grew 12.5 percent from 2017, or nearly $70 billion, to $621 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Although the United States recorded a trade surplus in services, the trade deficit in goods with the European Union and Mexico grew more than 10 percent as imports rose faster than exports.

In December, the overall deficit in goods and services, which includes computers to washing machines to tourism and intellectual property, rose 19 percent from the previous month, to $59.8 billion. It was the highest monthly trade deficit since 2008, when the U.S. economy was mired in recession.

Several factors explain the widening of the deficit last year. China's slowdown reduced consumers' appetite for U.S. goods, as has slowing growth in Europe. The strength of the dollar in global currency markets has made it cheaper for Americans to buy foreign-made goods and more difficult for foreign customers to buy American-made ones. The trade gap in goods between the United States and China hit $419 billion in 2018, deepening a bilateral deficit that has been a source of anger for Trump.

Trump has aimed tariffs at China, Europe, Canada and Mexico to help reset the trade balance that he says gives an unfair edge to other nations.

However, most economists view trade deficits as a sign of neither economic strength nor weakness but a function of macroeconomic factors.

As the trade deficit widens, Trump's focus on it has resulted in a particular irony: By his own metric, he is failing to right America's global trading relationships. Yet some attribute the gap to economic fluctuations that are largely beyond his control.

"The stronger trade deficit in the short run is telling you we're importing more, so it's not a particularly alarming development," said Lawrence Summers, a Harvard economist who directed the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. "The president notwithstanding, I'd rather live in a country that capital is trying to get into, rather than get out of. The reason we have a trade deficit is people are investing in America."