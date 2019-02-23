Ethan and Aiden were born in 2016 four minutes apart, coming from the same womb — a surrogate mother. They had the same parents, Andrew and Elad Dvash-Banks, and the same toys and outfits.

But when the dads and their sons moved from Canada to Los Angeles months after the boys were born, the twins came across the border differently. Aiden came with a U.S. passport. Ethan had a tourist visa. In a matter of months, Ethan was an undocumented baby.

The problem was that the U.S. Consulate in Toronto didn’t treat the twins the same because it treated their parents differently: Andrew is a U.S. citizen, but Elad is an Israeli national. Under birthright citizenship laws, children born abroad to one American parent can typically qualify as a citizen. But not in this case. The Consulate wanted Andrew and Elad to submit to DNA testing — seeking proof of Andrew’s blood relationship to their children.

When the results came back, it was clear that Aiden had Andrew’s blood, and Ethan had Elad’s, a result of the men’s decision to each contribute to one embryo for the surrogate pregnancy. Without Andrew’s blood, Ethan was denied U.S. citizenship in March 2017.

But on Thursday, a federal judge ruled that Ethan should have been granted citizenship from birth — and that there was nothing in federal citizenship law to support the State Department policy.

“For two years, this is something that weighed on us every single day,” Andrew and Elad Dvash-Banks said in a statement. “Not knowing whether Ethan would be allowed to stay in the U.S. is something we went to bed with every night. Now, our family is whole and safe.”

U.S. District Judge John Walter found that the State Department had no legal justification for requiring Ethan’s legally married parents to “prove” he was their biological child, saying the State Department put forth a “strained interpretation” of birthright citizenship law — as well as what it means to be a parent. Blood is irrelevant, Walter ruled.

Attorney Aaron Morris, executive director of the LGBT-immigrant rights nonprofit Immigration Equality, argued that the State Department’s flawed policy has a disproportionate effect on same-sex couples. If Andrew and Elad had been heterosexual, he argued, the consulate would have been less likely to question the blood relationship to their children.

“The first impact on Andrew and Elad that they will always articulate is they feel deeply disrespected that their family wasn’t being treated like other families,” said Morris, who is their attorney.

Morris said that his organization has heard from numerous same-sex binational couples who have run into the same problem while seeking citizenship for their child.

But while Morris believes same-sex couples are disproportionately affected, it’s a problem regardless of the genders of the parents, he said. The judge cited three other court cases between 2000 and 2018 involving married heterosexual couples whose children were initially denied citizenship because the U.S. parent lacked a biological connection to the child. The government lost all three times. Contrary to the State Department’s policy, there is no requirement in the law that a child be biologically related to his parent, the courts ruled.

Given the rulings, Morris said it’s befuddling as to why the State Department has not amended its policy to reflect the law. “This is not a statute. It’s not a regulation. It’s not required. It is the whim of the State Department to create this rule,” Morris said. “There is no justification for why this is happening over and over, either for same-sex or different-sex couples.”