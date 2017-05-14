– He has ridden shirtless on a horse in Siberia, piloted a hand glider with migratory birds, swum with dolphins, tossed judo opponents and dived into the depths of Lake Baikal and the Black Sea.

He is Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, who added to his public repertoire of feats on Sunday by showing off his skills as a pianist.

He was in Beijing for the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, a $1 trillion plan for infrastructure and economic development in some 60 countries. And while waiting at a state guesthouse for China’s president, Xi Jinping, Putin sat down at a grand piano and played two tunes: “Evening Song” by Vasily Solovyov-Sedoi and “Moscow Windows” by Tikhon Khrennikov.

Both songs are from the late 1950s, when Putin, 64, was a child and the Soviet Union was emerging from the shadow of Stalin, who died in 1953.

The performance seemed casual, but it was clearly not spontaneous — a cameraman was on hand, and video of the impromptu recital quickly circulated on the Russian state news media.

“Evening Song” is considered an unofficial anthem of St. Petersburg, Putin’s hometown, formerly known as Leningrad.

The other tune, “Moscow Windows,” is a tune about friendship.

Putin spokesman Dmitri S. Peskov told journalists in Beijing that “while Putin was waiting for a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping, the president studied some papers, prepared for the meeting and also played piano,” as quoted by Gazeta.ru, a Russian news website.

Chinese propaganda chiefs did not appear to be amused that Xi had been upstaged to some extent, and the official Chinese news media pointedly made little mention of the piano performance.

But Putin’s piano playing seemed to strike a chord with Chinese social media users. Female users posted notes online saying he was handsome. Other social media users were quick to suggest that their country’s leaders also had musical talent.