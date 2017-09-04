John Sullivan wears a giant foam hat in the shape of a whale. It works well as a conversation starter when he panhandles on the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown district.

But these days, few people stop to ask Sullivan about the whale. And no one stops to drop a dollar in his pink plastic cup.

One young man passing by turns and shrugs. “I don’t have any cash,” he says apologetically.

That’s a refrain Sullivan has heard a lot lately. He has panhandled in the same spot for almost 20 years and has a good rapport with the locals, who call him “the whale man.” But in the past three years or so, more pedestrians have been telling him that they no longer carry paper bills or loose change.

A decade ago, you probably wouldn’t have thought to go out without at least a crumpled $5 or $10 bill in your pocket. Nowadays, though, you can use credit cards just about anywhere — and a growing number of smartphone apps are letting us swap clumsy cash for simple swipes when paying a cabdriver, tipping a delivery guy or even splitting a tab with a friend.

It’s all very efficient. But for panhandlers, all that efficiency translates into a lot less generosity.

Within the next five to 10 years, the United States could become a “less-cash” or “cash-light” society. That’s the prediction of Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who envisions a day when physical currency will be phased out of most legal transactions.

A recent survey by Ipsos found that 38 percent of U.S. respondents would ditch cash completely if they could, while 34 percent report that they already rarely carry it.

For panhandlers, who rely entirely on the real stuff, that means less income.

In his book “The Curse of Cash,” Rogoff suggests that a cashless society could provide heavily subsidized debit-card accounts and perhaps smartphones to low-income individuals. He notes that in Sweden, where less than a fifth of transactions are conducted with cash, some panhandlers already accept donations via mobile phones.

But it’s hard to imagine street veterans adjusting to such a system, which would require a bank account and a Square credit-card processor, not to mention time, internet access and technological savvy.

In Seattle, entrepreneur Jonathan Kumar has developed an app called “Samaritan,” which equips homeless individuals with Bluetooth-enabled “beacons.” When someone passes a “beacon holder,” they can donate via the app. Beacon holders can then use the funds to purchase goods from participating local merchants.

The app and others like it are interesting solutions to the problem posed by looming cashlessness, but they’re designed to help panhandlers already connected to charitable organizations. (Kumar works with local nonprofit organizations to identify homeless individuals who might benefit from the app.)

But the ones who panhandle are often those who are least likely to connect to established programs, according to Brendan O’Flaherty, a Columbia University economist who has studied panhandling and homelessness.

Some have mental health or substance abuse problems that make it difficult for them to follow through with resource providers; others enjoy the freedom of living on the streets and distrust those providers.

Why keep panhandling, when it’s less lucrative these days?

“For some people, it’s a social outlet,” says Columbia’s O’Flaherty. “They have regular customers, relationships that develop all the time.”

That could all change with the technologies that enable digital transactions, because they don’t just eliminate the need to carry cash. They also reduce the social interactions that come with the exchange of money.

Order an Uber, and there’s no need to give your driver directions. Split a check down to the penny with Venmo, and there’s no reason to debate who ordered what at dinner. Carry nothing but a credit card in your wallet, and you have an excuse not to stop for the panhandler trying to flag you down.

On the other hand, said O’Flaherty, technology could end up leaving us craving face time with familiar folks.

So while some may be less willing to stop when a stranger calls out for spare change, they may be more willing to chat with the man they see on the street corner every day.