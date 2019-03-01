At a moment when the country has never seemed angrier, two political commentators from opposite sides of the divide concurred last week on one point, nearly unthinkable until recently: The country is on the verge of "civil war."

First came former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova, a Fox News regular and ally of President Donald Trump. "We are in a civil war," he said. "The suggestion that there's ever going to be civil discourse in this country for the foreseeable future is over. … It's going to be total war."

The next day, Nicolle Wallace, a former Republican operative turned MSNBC commentator and Trump critic, played a clip of diGenova's commentary on her show and agreed with him — although she placed the blame squarely on the president.

Trump, she said, "greenlit a war in this country around race. And if you think about the most dangerous thing he's done, that might be it."

With the report by special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly nearly complete, impeachment talk in the air and the 2020 presidential election ramping up, fears that once existed only in fiction or the fevered dreams of conspiracy theorists have become a regular part of the political debate. These days, there's talk of violence, mayhem and, increasingly, civil war.

A tumultuous couple of weeks in American politics seem to have raised the rhetorical flourishes to a new level and also brought a troubling question to the surface: At what point does all the alarmist talk of civil war actually increase the prospect of violence, riots or domestic terrorism?

Speaking to conservative pundit Laura Ingraham, di­Genova summed up his best advice to friends: "I vote, and I buy guns. And that's what you should do."

He was a bit more measured a few days later in an interview with the Washington Post, saying that the United States is in a "civil war of discourse … a civil war of conduct," triggered mostly by liberals and the media's coverage of the Trump presidency. DiGenova said he owns guns mostly to make a statement, and not because he fears political insurrection at the hands of his fellow Americans.

The rampant talk of civil war may be hyperbolic, but it does have origins in a real crumbling confidence in the country's democratic institutions and its paralyzed federal government. With Congress largely deadlocked, governance on the most controversial issues has been left to the Supreme Court or has come through executive or emergency actions, such as Trump's border wall effort.

Then there's the persistent worry about the 2020 elections.

"Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power," Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer and personal lawyer, told a congressional committee Wednesday.

On that score, Cohen's not the only one who is concerned. As far back as 2016, Trump declined to say whether he would concede if he lost to Hillary Clinton, prompting former President Barack Obama to warn that Trump was undermining American democracy. "That is dangerous," Obama said.

The moment was top of mind for Joshua Geltzer, a former senior Obama administration Justice Department official, when he wrote a recent editorial for CNN urging the country to prepare for the possibility that Trump might not "leave the Oval Office peacefully" if he loses in 2020.

"If he even hints at contesting the election result in 2020 … he'd be doing so not as an outsider but as a leader with the vast resources of the U.S. government potentially at his disposal," Geltzer, now a professor at Georgetown Law School, wrote in his piece in late February.

Geltzer urged both major parties to require their electoral college voters to pledge to respect the outcome of the election, and suggested that it might be necessary to ask the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to reaffirm their loyalty to the Constitution over Trump.

"These are dire thoughts," Geltzer wrote, "but we live in uncertain and worrying times."

His speculation drew immediate reaction from the right. Former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin tweeted a link to an article that called Geltzer's warnings "rampant crazy." News Punch, a far-right site that traffics in conspiracy theories, blared: "Obama Official Urges Civil War Against Trump Administration."

Said Geltzer: "I don't think I was being paranoid, but, boy, did I inspire paranoia on the other side."

Some historians have also sounded the alarm. "How, when, and why has the United States now arrived at the brink of a veritable civil war?" Victor Davis Hanson, a historian with Stanford University's Hoover Institution, asked last summer in an essay in National Review. Hanson prophesied that the United States "was nearing a point comparable to 1860," about a year before the first shots were fired on Fort Sumter, S.C.

Around the same time Hanson was writing, Robert Reich, a former secretary of labor who is now a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, imagined his own new American civil war, in which demands for Trump's impeachment lead to calls from Fox News commentators for "every honest patriot to take to the streets."

"The way Mr. Trump and his defenders are behaving, it's not absurd to imagine serious social unrest," Reich wrote in the Baltimore Sun. "That's how low he's taken us."

All the doom, gloom and divisiveness have caught the attention of experts who evaluate the strength of governments around the world. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Democracy Index, a measure widely cited by political scientists, demoted the United States from "full democracy" to "flawed democracy" in January 2017, citing a big drop in Americans' trust for their political institutions.

Similarly, Freedom House, which monitors freedom and democracy around the world, warned in 2018 that the past year has "brought further, faster erosion of America's own democratic standards than at any other time in memory."

James Fearon, who researches political violence at Stanford University, called the pundits' warnings "basically absurd." But he noted that political polarization and the possibility of a potentially serious constitutional crisis in the near future does "marginally increase the still very low odds" of a stalemate that might require "some kind of action by the military leadership."

"I can't believe I'm saying this," he added, "but I guess it's not entirely out of the question."