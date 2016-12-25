– Miners huddled around them to stay warm through the long, cold nights in the Klondike gold rush of the 1800s. Artists have enshrined them in paintings and tourist curios. For many people in the United States’ far north, the old-fashioned wood stove — crackling and radiant, and usually cast-iron black — is as Alaskan as it gets. But many Alaskans also see their home state as a natural wonderland, where the expectation of bracingly pristine air is just as deeply ingrained.

Winter has arrived in a town where St. Nicholas Drive intersects North Santa Claus Lane, and the streetlight poles are painted to look like candy canes. That means wood-fired stoves, interludes of cough-inducing smoke and vehement arguments about who is to blame. It is the season of light, and also the season of soot.

Air pollution in winter is different from the ground-level ozone smog that hits cities like Los Angeles in summer. In the North Pole, one of the coldest parts of the coldest state, there is an only-in-Alaska pollution story: At about minus 20 Fahrenheit — a fairly regular occurrence in winter — smoke that goes up comes right back down, to linger at ground level and, therefore, lung level. The average from 2013-15 for dangerous small-particle pollution, called PM 2.5, which can be deeply inhaled into the lungs, was by far the highest in the nation in North Pole, just southeast of Fairbanks, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

“It’s all one thing — when you most need the heat is when you’re most apt to create a serious air pollution problem for yourself and the people in your community,” said Tim Hamlin, director of the office of air and waste at the EPA’s Region 10, which includes Alaska.

And forces are converging to heighten the tension in this seemingly unlikely pollution story. Civil fines by Fairbanks North Star Borough — which includes the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole, with a total population of about 100,000 — could be assessed in coming days against residential polluters. The EPA could declare the entire area to be in “serious” noncompliance of the Clean Air Act early next year, with potentially huge economic implications, including a cutoff of federal transportation funds.

Some residents said they feared that an overreaching government, locally and in Washington, was out to take away their stoves. Others, like Dr. Jeanne Olson, a veterinarian and air quality volunteer, said the exact opposite.

Dr. Jeanne Olson, a veterinarian who works with sled dogs, monitored air pollution levels at her clinic outside Fairbanks.

The government, Olson said, has been endangering public health by dragging its feet. For six consecutive days in mid-December, the air in North Pole was declared “unhealthy,” for high particulate content — the longest streak since the current monitoring system began in late 2015, according to the borough’s air quality division.

Certainly, no one from the EPA or in local government is saying this part of Alaska is universally polluted. The problem, they say, is often block by block, because in the deep cold inversions, particulate pollution settles to the lowest areas in a basin surrounded by hills.

“We have a weather problem, we have inversions here that trap air, and it’s something that can’t be solved,” said Lance Roberts, a member of the Borough Assembly.

Residents are also trapped, he said, by economics. Natural gas, a much cleaner fuel source, is not widely available in this part of Alaska, and heating oil can be very expensive. Oil also produces particulate pollution, though less than wood.

“People up here tend to be more independent,” Roberts added. “They came up here to get away from the regulatory environment that’s down in the Lower 48, so they definitely see the EPA as coming after wood stoves and trying to cut out that kind of independent lifestyle where you can live off the grid.”