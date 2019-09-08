BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, who pulled off an upset victory in Alabama two years ago, is kicking off his reelection bid.
Jones is holding a campaign launch rally Sunday afternoon in Birmingham.
The Deep South Democrat pulled off an upset in the 2017 special election. He defeated Republican Roy Moore to claim the Senate seat that previously belonged to Jeff Sessions.
Now considered the Senate's most endangered Democrat, Jones is expected to face an uphill battle in 2020 as he seeks a full term in office in the once reliably red state.
With partisan control of the Senate on the line, Republicans have said defeating Jones is a top priority in 2020.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
In Alabama, Sen. Doug Jones kicking off 2020 reelection bid
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, who pulled off an upset victory in Alabama two years ago, is kicking off his reelection bid.
National
Man streams chase before Minnesota police fatally shoot him
Police near Minneapolis shot and killed a driver following a chase after he apparently emerged from his car holding a knife and refused their commands to drop it.
National
Missouri GOP Gov. Parson expected to make strong 2020 bid
Mike Parson is Missouri's unexpected governor, assuming power when his predecessor resigned in scandal.
National
Ex-SC Gov. Sanford adds name to GOP long shots against Trump
Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, joined the Republican race against President Donald Trump on Sunday, aiming to put his Appalachian trail travails behind him for good as he pursues an admittedly remote path to the presidency.
National
California GOP opens alternative pathway for 2020 delegates
California Republicans have approved a rule change intended to ensure the party can send delegates to the GOP's national convention next summer, even if President Donald Trump is kept off the state's 2020 primary ballot.