MOBILE, Ala. — Experts are set to release details on the discovery of the last ship known to have brought enslaved people from Africa to the United States.

Officials announced last week that evidence shows the wreckage in murky waters of the northern Gulf Coast is likely that of the Clotilda. Historians say the wooden schooner was used in 1860 to illegally transport 110 people from west Africa to Mobile. It was scuttled and burned to destroy evidence of the illegal voyage.

Thursday afternoon's event is planned in the Africatown community of Mobile, which is home to descendants of the Clotilda captives. The Alabama Historical Commission says an archaeological report on the Clotilda will be released at a news conference. A community celebration of the discovery will follow.