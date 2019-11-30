– After abruptly axing nearly a year of delicate peace talks with the Taliban in September, President Donald Trump put the negotiations back on the front-burner this week in a similarly jolting fashion by seeming to demand a cease-fire that his negotiators had long concluded was too ambitious.

Despite a sense of relief at the prospect of resuming talks to end the 18-year conflict, Western diplomats and Taliban leaders were scrambling to figure out whether Trump had suddenly moved the goalposts for negotiations.

They were particularly confused by his remarks, made during an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, that the U.S. was once again meeting with the Taliban to discuss a deal but that “we’re saying it has to be a cease-fire.”

Demanding a cease-fire would be a big shift in the U.S. position and require a significant new concession from the Taliban — one that the U.S. has little leverage to extract.

For much of the yearlong talks, the Taliban and the U.S. were fundamentally on the same page: The Taliban wanted the Americans out of Afghanistan, and Trump has made no secret his desire to end what he has called the U.S.’ unending wars. But agreeing on the details of a deal proved complicated.

In the deal the two sides were on the verge of finalizing before Trump pulled the plug, the best U.S. negotiators could get the Taliban to consent to was some reduction in violence. Discussions on a comprehensive cease-fire were relegated to future talks between the Taliban and Afghan leaders — only after the United States had pledged, and begun, to withdraw its troops.

But Thursday, Trump suggested the Taliban position had shifted.

“They didn’t want to do a cease-fire, but now they do want to do a cease-fire, I believe,” he said. “And it will probably work out that way. And we’ll see what happens.”

The Taliban seemed surprised by Trump’s declaration. While the group’s negotiators have held informal meetings with U.S. diplomats in recent weeks about ways to go back to the table, on Friday their leaders said their original position on a cease-fire had not changed.

“The Americans walked away from the negotiating table, and now the ball is on their side; it is up to them to come back if they want to solve this and get the document to signing and to the stage of implementation,” Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban’s negotiation team, told the New York Times. “Our positions remain the same.”

It’s unclear how U.S. negotiators could get the Taliban to agree to a cease-fire now, when they were not able to do so earlier.

The U.S. military has already begun scaling back its presence in the country, giving negotiators even less leverage than they had before. Last month, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin Miller, said the number of troops had been reduced by 2,000 over the past year.

Trump on Thursday said he was “bringing down the number of troops ­substantially.”

For the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, Trump’s statements were welcome. For months, Ghani had unsuccessfully tried to persuade Americans not to give away a U.S. troop withdrawal without a cease-fire because that would leave his government even more vulnerable.

The government has already been weakened by being excluded from the talks so far because the Taliban refuse to engage before a U.S. troop withdrawal.

The hope is that talks will eventually lead to direct negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan leaders over the future of the country after the U.S. commits to withdrawing its remaining 13,000 troops.