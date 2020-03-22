Growing up in Meridian, Miss., Tonya Hicks adored working on cars and rebuilding motors with her uncle Melvin, an industrial mechanic.

“I learned all about my tools from ratchets to socket wrenches by handing them to him and sometimes sliding under the cars to have a look,” she said. “Even as a 5-year-old, the back of my sundress would have oil stains and under my nails would be black — which didn’t go over well with Mama.”

Her mother’s displeasure was just the first of a string of obstacles in the route Hicks followed to becoming an electrician and running a growing business. Discrimination, sexual harassment and that she is a woman of color were all hurdles as she made her way into the male-dominated industry. In the United States, 2.4% of electricians are women, and 9.5% of electrical-contracting businesses are owned by women.

Hicks, now 47, faced career pushback before entering the skilled-trades arena. Her math acumen earned her a scholarship to Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, where she was a math major with a minor in computer science. “I wanted to be a mathematician working on coding and computer software for the Defense Department,” she said.

But during her sophomore year, her professional path hit a roadblock.

“One of my instructors told me that those kinds of jobs were not readily available for a black woman,” Hicks said. “All of my dreams just came down. He said the best thing I could do is focus on becoming a teacher. I thought, ‘That is just not me.’”

Tonya Hicks ran into barriers when she entered the industry. When she sought an apprenticeship, she recalled, the white men interviewing her asked, “‘Don’t you think it’s going to be hard you being a black female?’ And I said, ‘Nope.’ ” She was the first female journeyman in Local 917.

Her fortunes changed during her summer break when she landed work as a laborer at a paper mill. “It was exciting,” she said. “I saw how the industrial electricians were using math all the time.”

She forfeited her scholarship and did not return to college in the fall. When Hicks applied for the apprenticeship program at her hometown electrical union, she found herself being interviewed by five white men.

“They told me, ‘You know three white women tried before you and failed,’” she recalled. “‘Don’t you think it’s going to be hard you being a black female?’ And I said, ‘Nope.’ ”

She was right. Hicks was the first woman to complete the five-year program, becoming the first female journeyman electrician in Local 917 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and among the first few black women in Mississippi to do so. (Only 6.8% of electricians are black, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.)

When a co-worker urged her to start her own business, she never looked back.

“I had worked for nine different employers that year and was ready to take control of my career,” she said.

So in 2000, Hicks started Power Solutions, an electrical-contracting firm based in Atlanta that focused on commercial and industrial buildings and now specializes in renewable energy and smart-city technology. She was 28. “I bought a computer and had my business cards made with clip art of a woman electrician with a lightning bolt,” Hicks said. “That’s me.”

To fund her startup, she tapped into roughly $10,000 of personal savings. And she began networking with the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and women’s business groups. “These women helped me,” she said. “That was a culture shock. People accepted me.”

The business will start operations in Singapore and the Netherlands this year.

But she is not done. Hicks is assembling the next group of women to work in skilled-trade industries. With support of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative, a city-funded incubator for women-owned businesses in Atlanta, her latest venture is a career development agency and training center to help women get jobs in male-dominated industries.

“I am tired of being the only, the first,” she said. “I’m working to try to change that. I look at construction as the last frontier for women.”