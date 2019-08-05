The El Paso massacre began like the fatal attacks earlier this year at mosques in New Zealand and a San Diego-area synagogue: with a racist manifesto and announcement on the anonymous message board 8chan, one of the web’s most venomous refuges for extremist hate.

And like after the mass shootings in Christchurch and the Chabad of Poway synagogue, the El Paso attack was celebrated on 8chan as well: One of the most active threads there early Sunday urged people to create memes and original content, or OC, that could make it easier to distribute and “celebrate the [gunman’s] heroic action.”

“You know what to do!!! Make OC, Spread OC, Share OC, Inspire OC,” an anonymous poster wrote. “Make the world a better place.”

The message board’s ties to mass violence have fueled worries over how to combat a web-fueled wave of racist bloodshed. The El Paso shooting also prompted the site’s founder early Sunday to urge its current owners to “do the world a favor and shut it off.”

“Once again a terrorist used 8chan to spread his message as he knew people would save it and spread it,” said Fredrick Brennan, who founded 8chan in 2013 but stopped working with the site’s owners in December. “The board is a receptive audience for domestic terrorists.”

Twenty people were killed at an El Paso shopping center following the attack by the suspected gunman, who posted a jumbled and racist screed to 8chan minutes before the shooting that ranted against a “Hispanic invasion.” The shooter wrote that he was inspired by the Christchurch massacre, which also began with an 8chan post, and he urged viewers to “do your part and spread this brothers!”

The El Paso shooting, some terrorism experts said, could ratchet up the pressure on law enforcement and government authorities seeking to combat a site that calls itself “the darkest reaches of the internet.”

The site has survived, extremism experts said, in part due to a reluctance from some law-enforcement and intelligence officials to categorize white-supremacist and far-right movements as terror threats. The site has for years been shielded by U.S. laws that limit websites’ legal liability for what their users post, and has been further protected by an internet infrastructure that makes it difficult to take sites down.

Some online researchers also fear that a shutdown of 8chan would only spur hate groups to organize elsewhere. The site’s leaders have appeared emboldened in the face of criticism, adding a message in recent months at the top of its homepage: “Embrace infamy.”

The site is registered as a property of the Nevada-based company N.T. Technology and owned by Jim Watkins, an American web entrepreneur living in the Philippines.

Joan Donovan, director of the Technology and Social Change Research Project at Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center, said posting to 8chan before a mass shooting has become a “tactical” way for attackers to gain attention and amplify their message.

“Mass shooters can control the public conversation about their motives, while at the same time provide the public with a clear explanation for their actions,” Donovan said.

She pointed to a pattern that has developed: “1. Post a racist screed. 2. Carry out racist violence. 3. Inspire others to do the same.” Of the manifestos, she said, they “are becoming more instructive than they are explanatory. This has me very worried that targeted violence will become a meme itself.”